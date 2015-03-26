UPDATE 1-Thousands evacuated in New Zealand amid Cyclone Debbie floods
* Storm has killed 6 people in Australia (Updates with evacuations in NZ, flood peak in Rockhampton)
WASHINGTON, March 25 Saudi Arabia consulted with the United States at "high levels" before launching air strikes against Houthi fighters in Yemen, and President Barack Obama was aware of the plan, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.
The Obama administration gave its support to the military campaign, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Saudi Ambassador Adel al-Jubeir told reporters earlier that Riyadh had been in touch with Washington about the operation now under way, but that the United States was not a member of the 10-country coalition. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Storm has killed 6 people in Australia (Updates with evacuations in NZ, flood peak in Rockhampton)
SYDNEY, April 6 Stocks fell and bonds rose in Asia on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring its king-sized asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus faded further.
SHANGHAI, April 6 China's environment ministry said it will send 5,600 inspectors on a year-long investigation into the sources of air pollution in major northern cities.