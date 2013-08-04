(Repeats to add missing word in first paragraph)
* Active al Qaeda wing in Yemen makes it security priority
* Tight security includes road blocks, stringent checks
* At least 15 U.S. drones strikes against militants in 2013
By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Aug 4 Soldiers blocked roads outside
Western embassies in Sanaa on Sunday, after a U.S. warning of a
possible major militant attack in the Middle East prompted the
closure of many missions in Yemen and U.S. missions in several
other Arab states.
Security in Yemen, home to one of the most active wings of
al Qaeda, is a global concern as the impoverished Arab Peninsula
state shares a long border with Saudi Arabia, a U.S. ally and
the world's top oil exporter.
While Washington has not disclosed the origin of the threat,
the U.S. alert followed a renewed warning from al Qaeda leader
Ayman al-Zawahri to take revenge for U.S. drone attacks on its
fighters and imprisonment of Islamist militants in Guantanamo.
The day after the U.S. warning, international police agency
Interpol asked member states to increase their vigilance against
attacks after a series of prison breaks in Iraq, Libya and
Pakistan in which al Qaeda is suspected to be involved.
In Sanaa's eastern districts, Yemeni soldiers closed roads
around the U.S. and British embassies, witnesses said, only
allowing residents through only after rigorous checks, while
troops with automatic rifles stood outside the French embassy.
"There is a high level of coordination with the American
side, and these measures have been taken due to fears of attacks
by al Qaeda," a Yemeni security official told Reuters.
The French embassy was closed on Sunday, following the lead
of Britain and Germany, which shut their missions after the
United States said it was closing more than a dozen missions in
the Middle East and Africa.
Security was also bolstered around the Presidential Palace
in Sanaa, as well as near the Saudi embassy in the centre of the
Yemeni capital, causing big traffic jams.
"LIVING IN TERROR"
"Living near Western embassies has become a source for
suffering," said Mohammed Kamel, a Yemeni in his 30s who lives
near the French embassy.
"Every time there is a warning, we live in terror awaiting
an explosion or an attack," he said.
A shop owner near the U.S. embassy, under tight security
since crowds tried to storm it in 2012 over a film released in
the United States seen as insulting Prophet Mohammad, said many
locals had moved elsewhere to escape stringent security.
Yemen has one of the world's most active militant networks
and is home to al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) which
has plotted attacks on international aviation from Yemen.
Its affiliates have also repeatedly targeted senior Yemeni
military officers and military and security installations with
suicide attacks since the army drove its affiliates out of
southern Yemeni strongholds last year.
Last week, suspected al Qaeda militants killed the Saudi
bodyguard and Yemeni driver of a Saudi diplomat in Sanaa, and
gunmen on a motorcycle shot and killed a Yemeni soldier guarding
the Italian embassy in southern Sanaa, security sources said.
The United States has repeatedly hunted suspected al Qaeda
militants in Yemen with drone strikes, killing dozens, including
senior some senior leaders such as Saudi-born Saeed al-Shihri.
Three such drone strikes in Yemen in the past 10 days killed
10 suspected militants before a visit to Washington by Yemeni
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
(Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Louise Ireland and William
Maclean)