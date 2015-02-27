(Adds Kuwait announcement)
DUBAI Feb 27 The United Arab Emirates and
Kuwait will reopen their Yemeni embassies in the southern city
of Aden instead of the capital Sanaa, the two countries' state
news agencies said on Friday.
Sanaa was captured in September by the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi
militia, which placed President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi under
house arrest and forced him to announce his resignation. Arab
and Western states this month evacuated their Sanaa embassies.
Parliament never approved the resignation, and on Sunday
Hadi fled to Aden where he has set up a new seat of power.
An aide to Hadi said on Thursday that Yemen's neighbour
Saudi Arabia, the Sunni-ruled main Gulf Arab power, was moving
its ambassador to Aden.
UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said
the UAE had made its decision "in order to entrench
constitutional legitimacy in Yemen, embodied by President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and his government", according to WAM
news agency.
The ascendancy of the Houthis is viewed with alarm by the
Gulf's mostly Sunni Muslim rulers.
The Gulf Cooperation Council has denounced the Houthi
takeover as a coup and fears Shi'ite Iran may gain influence on
the peninsula by backing the group.
The prospect of rival centres of power competing for control
of Yemen has raised fears that the impoverished and
heavily-armed country may be heading for civil war.
(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Noah Browning; Editing by Andrew
Roche)