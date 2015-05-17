RIYADH May 17 The United Nations envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, called on a Saudi-led military coalition and the country's warring parties to extend by five more days a ceasefire set to expire on Sunday evening.

The Mauritanian diplomat was speaking at a conference of Yemeni parties in the Saudi capital Riyadh aimed at ending the conflict in Yemen. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Writing Noah Browning; Editing by Hugh Lawson)