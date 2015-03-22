(Changes slugline for media clients)
March 22 Yemen's crisis cuts through the
country's political, tribal, regional and sectarian layers to
create a complex conflict that risks sucking in neighbouring oil
giant Saudi Arabia and its main regional rival, Iran.
These are some of the most important factions in Yemen's
crisis.
The Houthis, or Ansarullah. The group began as a movement of
young men called the Believing Youth set up in 1992 to back the
rights of the Zaydi Shi'ite sect that makes up around a fifth of
Yemenis and it fought the government from 2003-09. It recently
claimed the mantle of a national revolution and swept
southwards, seizing Sanaa. The Houthis are allied to Iran, but
the extent of the relationship is a matter of speculation.
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. Elected as an interim president in
2012 to lead a political transition towards democracy, Hadi's
residence was besieged by the Houthis after they seized Sanaa.
He resigned in January and was put under house arrest, but
escaped last month to Aden, repudiated his resignation and
formed a government there, and called on the army to join him.
Ali Abdullah Saleh. The ruler of north Yemen from 1978 and
of the unified state from 1990 was forced to concede power in
2011 after mass protests, although he stayed ceremonial
president until 2012. Western countries accuse him of using his
wide influence, military power base, and an unlikely alliance
with the Houthis to undermine Hadi in a bid to win back power.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. AQAP has been the most
active wing of the Islamist militant movement for years,
plotting attacks on international airliners and launching raids
into Saudi Arabia. Despite repeated army campaigns to oust it
from its strongholds in the south and east, it has carried out a
string of deadly attacks against Yemen's security forces.
Southern Hirak. The movement is an unwieldy coalition of
groups who want to reverse the state's 1990 reunification and
revive the old South Yemen. Hirak can mobilise large numbers of
people in the streets of southern cities such as Aden, but has
no coherent leadership to translate its popular support into
action.
Islah. A party which combines Islamist and tribal
interests, Islah has widespread support across Yemen and looked
poised to win more power during the transition, but it lost out
in the Houthi advance. Its military might came from an alliance
with General Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar, who held the loyalty of key
brigades, but has fled to Saudi Arabia.
(Compiled By Angus McDowall, editing by Noah Browning, William
Maclean, Sami Aboudi and Louise Heavens)