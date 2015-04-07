(Adds casualty figures from U.N.)
DUBAI, April 7 The International Committee of
the Red Cross aims to fly two planes carrying 48 tonnes of
medical help and other aid to Yemen over the next two days.
Hundreds of people have been killed and tens of thousands
uprooted in weeks of fighting in Yemen. The United Nations
children's agency UNICEF said on Monday the conflict was pushing
Yemen towards a humanitarian disaster.
Delivery of the aid shipments has been repeatedly held up as
the ICRC negotiated clearance with the Saudi-led coalition which
has mounted air strikes on Yemen's Houthi fighters for nearly
two weeks. It also struggled to find aircraft to fly into Yemen.
ICRC spokeswoman Marie Claire Feghali said it planned to fly
the first plane, which is loading up in Jordan with 16 tonnes of
medical aid, to Yemen on Wednesday.
The second, carrying medical aid and other equipment
including tents and generators, is being prepared in Geneva and
will fly to Yemen on Thursday, she said.
Both flights have been cleared with the Saudi-led coalition.
Feghali said the Red Cross was still trying to get clearance
for a boat to bring a team of surgeons from the ICRC and the
humanitarian group Medecins Sans Frontieres to Aden from
Djibouti.
The Iranian-allied Houthis control the capital Yemen and
launched an assault on the southern city of Aden in March.
The United Nations says 549 people were killed and more than
1,700 wounded in the two weeks leading up to April 3. That
figure includes at least 217 civilian deaths and 516 civilians
wounded, many of them in suicide bombings at two Sanaa mosques
on March 20 which killed 137 people.
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
said civilian casualty tolls frequently underestimate the real
numbers because many families are unable to get relatives to
hospital and may bury their dead before reports are collected.
At least 74 children have been killed since the start of the
Saudi-led air strikes on March 26, UNICEF spokesman Christophe
Boulierac said.
