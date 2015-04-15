Bangladesh bomb blast kills one, scores injured
DHAKA, March 25 At least one person was killed and scores wounded in a bomb blast on Saturday near a militant hideout being raided by commandoes in northeastern Bangladesh, police said.
ABU DHABI, April 15 Yemen's cereal stocks stood at around 860,000 tonnes when Saudi-led airstrikes against Iran-allied Houthi rebels started, enough for three to four months, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) told Reuters on Wednesday.
The cereals were mostly wheat, but also included rice and maize, Assistant Director-General for North Africa and the Near East Abdessalam Ould Ahmed, said in a telephone interview.
"We are very much concerned by the fact that this country may not be able to sustain imports while reserves of food are shrinking as conflict drags on," Ould Ahmed said. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Catherine Evans)
DUBAI, March 25 An Airbus A330 airliner arrived in Tehran on Saturday, the third of 200 Western-built passenger aircraft ordered by IranAir following the lifting of sanctions on Iran last year.