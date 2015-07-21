(Adds detail and background)
GENEVA, July 21 A ship carrying enough U.N. food
aid to feed 180,000 people for a month docked at the Yemeni port
of Aden on Tuesday, having waited for almost four weeks, a World
Food Programme spokesman said.
Aden and the other southern provinces of Yemen have been
largely inaccessible to U.N. food aid, and around 13 million
people - over half the population - are thought to be in a
situation of "critical" or "emergency" food insecurity.
"It's the first WFP chartered ship to berth in the port
since the conflict erupted in late March," spokesman Peter
Smerdon said. "We have additional ships chartered which are on
standby heading towards Aden carrying more food and fuel."
Last week WFP negotiated the entry of a convoy of food
trucks into Aden province, but said docking a ship was
impossible because of fighting raging around the port area.
Since then Yemenis and a Saudi-led coalition fighting
against the country's dominant Houthi militia and its army
allies have broken months of stalemate by seizing the airport
and then driving the Houthis out of their last redoubt in the
west of the city.
Smerdon called on the warring sides to allow distribution of
food aid from the ship and to allow resumption of commercial
trade, which he said was the only way to meet Yemen's food
needs.
"We (the U.N.) cannot fill that gap," he said. "That gap can
only be filled by the commercial sector being allowed to import
food and deliver throughout the country."
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Ralph Boulton)