* Embattled president braces for war with Houthis
* Foreign minister calls for Gulf Arab military intervention
* Rivals vie for air force, coasts and strategic positions
* Yemen may have "run out of miracles" -analyst
By Angus McDowall and Noah Browning
RIYADH/DUBAI, March 23 Yemen's top factions are
squaring off for battle after months of skirmishes, turning
respectively to neighbouring Saudi Arabia and its regional rival
Iran for help in what may become all-out war.
With President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi seeking a comeback
from the port city of Aden while the Shi'ite Houthi movement
controls the capital Sanaa, rival administrations are trading
bellicose rhetoric as fighting intensifies and factions
commandeer airfields for the next stage of the struggle.
Somewhat on the sidelines, al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula
(AQAP) and Islamic State are waiting to exploit what some fear
could become Yemen's worst conflict since a 1994 civil war.
"For years Yemen has defied all the odds and proved wrong
those who said it was on the brink of civil war and about to
collapse," Farea al-Muslimi, a researcher with the Carnegie
Middle East Centre said. "But we may have run out of miracles."
Yemeni Foreign Minister Riyadh Yaseen called on Monday for
Gulf Arab help to prevent the Houthis' getting air control.
"We have expressed to the Gulf Cooperation Council, the
United Nations as well as the international community that there
should be a no-fly zone, and the use of military aircraft should
be prevented at the airports controlled by the Houthis," he told
the newspaper al-Sharq al-Awsat.
United Nations mediator Jamal Benomar said on Sunday that
Yemen had been pushed "towards the edge of civil war" that he
believed neither the Houthis nor Hadi could win.
"Any side that would want to push the country in either
direction would be inviting a protracted conflict in the vein of
an Iraq-Libya-Syria combined scenario," he told the Security
Council.
Violence has spread across the Arabian peninsula country
since last year, when Houthi militia seized Sanaa and
effectively removed Hadi, a U.S. ally. This angered the
Sunni-ruled Gulf states led by Riyadh, which regards the once
obscure group from the northern highlands as terrorists.
TEST OF STRENGTH
The turmoil has made Yemen a front in Saudi Arabia's
region-wide rivalry with Iran, mainly contested on sectarian
lines, by creating an ally for Tehran in its backyard.
Riyadh hosted top-level talks with Gulf Arab neighbours on
Saturday that backed Hadi as Yemen's legitimate president and
offered "all efforts" to preserve the country's stability. It
was not clear if that included military aid.
The Houthis, who share a Shi'ite ideology with Iran, have
denied taking material and financial support from Tehran. But
last year Yemeni, Western and Iranian sources gave Reuters
details of Iranian military and financial support to the Houthis
before and after their takeover of Sanaa on Sept.
21.
The Houthis adhere to the Zaydi sect of Shi'ite Islam, and
despite Yemen's tradition of religious tolerance, their advance
has alarmed many Sunnis, some of whom have allied with AQAP.
In a blow to U.S. counter-terrorism operations, Washington
said on Saturday it had evacuated its remaining personnel,
including about 100 special operations forces, because of the
deteriorating security situation.
With both Hadi and the Houthis indulging in chest-beating
propaganda and staking rival claims to be the rightful rulers,
the stage now appears set for a military test of strength.
Both have support in the factionalised military. In the past
week the Houthis, backed by troops loyal to former president Ali
Abdullah Saleh, have advanced on Hadi's forces in the south and
clashed with tribes in central provinces.
Fighting has focused on gaining strategic positions and air
bases but analysts fear the consequences should Saudi Arabia and
Iran join in more openly.
"So far in the crisis there has not been that tipping point
towards war, partly because there has been no external backer to
provide enough munitions," said Fernando Carvajal of the
Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies at Britain's Exeter
University, warning of the risks of more outside involvement.
External help could prove decisive.
Hadi's control of Aden's sea and air ports would allow his
Gulf Arab allies to supply his now meagre military forces with
ease. Houthi control of the Red Sea port of Hodeida and the
onset of direct Tehran-Sanaa flights last month means Iran could
offer its allies similar assistance.
RESISTANCE
For now the Houthis and Saleh, a critic of Hadi, appear to
hold the upper hand, but this may not last. Their forces,
reckoned by analysts to represent around two thirds of the old
Yemeni army, face three main enemies: units loyal to Hadi in
Aden, Sunni tribes in Marib province and tribes fighting
alongside AQAP in al-Bayda province.
"The Houthis and Saleh might be able to win the initial
battle but they'll lose the war, because they will be faced with
a lot of resistance. They're already drowning in Bayda," said
Nadwa Dawsari, a researcher on Yemen's tribes.
Much of the past week's fighting has been over air power.
Hadi built a power base in the air force when in Sanaa,
replacing its commander and purging officers seen as disloyal.
But last week the Houthis installed a new air force chief
and unidentified jets bombed Hadi's Aden residence. Hadi's men
then seized Aden's airport and radar station at al-Anad airbase.
More immediate ground fighting may come in Marib, a big
prize because of its oil facilities, where 12 people were killed
on Saturday in clashes between the Houthis and Sunni tribes.
Another fear of Arab and Western states is that either the
Houthis or Sunni jihadi groups may gain the space to threaten
regional energy facilities and the Bab al-Mandeb shipping route,
a vital energy gateway for Europe, Asia and the United States.
(Editing by William Maclean and David Stamp)