* Bahah's broad appeal seen as key asset
* Aim is to open door to political solution
* Fighting still rages despite Saudi airstrikes
By Angus McDowall and Mohammed Mukhashaf
RIYADH/ADEN, April 14 By appointing the
widely-respected Khaled Bahah as his deputy, Yemen's president
and his Saudi backers seek to shore up a government-in-exile
whose legitimacy is central to Riyadh's military campaign
against Iran-allied Houthi rebels.
While President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi is seen as
ineffectual and lacking support even in his embattled hometown
of Aden, the last city nominally under his control, Bahah
commands admiration across much of Yemen's political spectrum.
"Khaled Bahah is beloved of everyone. He's a strong man -
the opposite of Hadi, whose weakness led the Houthis to take
control of most of the country," said Mohammed Hazam, a civil
servant in Sanaa.
For Riyadh, which has invested its role as a regional leader
in a bombing campaign ultimately aimed at restoring the
government Hadi represents, it is growing ever more important to
bolster his credibility as Yemen's lawful president.
Saudi airstrikes are intended to weaken the militia and
force it to return to talks with Hadi's government, which the
Houthis do not recognise. There are also efforts to persuade
tribes and military units working with the Houthis to change
sides.
But nearly three weeks after he fled to Saudi Arabia, Hadi's
nominal legitimacy inside his country appears to be increasingly
in question, and the president himself has not spoken in public
since the Arab League summit in Egypt on March 28.
Even inside Aden, where Saudi airstrikes and weapons drops
are aimed at helping the Popular Committees militias fight off
the Houthis and their allies in street battles, those manning
the barricades do not see themselves as Hadi loyalists.
"In Aden there is no state and no army, and no authority and
no president. There is no government. That is the view of the
fighters. They are defending their streets and their country,"
said Wassim al-Sayad, 40, an Aden resident who has taken up arms
against the Houthis.
The stakes are high for Saudi Arabia, which faces the
prospect of greater influence from arch-rival Iran in its
southern neighbour if the Houthis are not neutralised.
Silent footage of Bahah's swearing-in, filmed by a Saudi
government cameraman for distribution to media, showed Hadi
accepting his vice president's oath in Yemen's Riyadh embassy,
and appeared partly to be aimed at winning over Yemeni opinion.
DOMESTIC LEGITIMACY
Hadi's Foreign Minister Reyad Yassin Abdulla told Reuters
Bahah's appointment would help bolster the government in exile,
but he rejected the idea that it was hard to maintain legitimacy
while outside the country.
"This is a very temporary situation and it is not our
choice. We will do our best to go back as soon as possible to
any part of Yemen, hopefully Aden, hopefully in the coming few
weeks," he said.
Abdulla compared the situation of Hadi's government to that
of Kuwait in 1990-91 during Iraq's occupation to show that
legitimacy could be sustained even during a months-long absence.
The foreign minister, who was appointed after Hadi left
Aden, said Bahah's appointment meant the government as a whole
was more sustainable. "Legitimacy is a continuous thing. It is
not about one person, it is about the whole government, the
whole state," he said.
Under Yemen's existing constitution, in the absence of a
vice president the presidency would pass to the speaker of
parliament, who is now in Houthi-controlled Sanaa, if anything
happened to Hadi.
"His appointment has opened the door to a political solution
to the current crisis in Yemen. He is an independent person,"
said Ali Mohammed Yahya, a political writer in Aden's Khor
Maksar district, a scene of heavy fighting over the past week.
INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION
Hadi's internationally recognised government was unpopular
even before the Houthis seized control of Sanaa last year, and
since his official two-year tenure ended in 2014, his legal
status as president was already legally ambiguous.
He was elected, unopposed, in 2012 as an interim president
to oversee a two-year shift from former president Ali Abdullah
Saleh towards democracy after a 2011 uprising, but while the
transition process faltered, he stayed on in power.
Saudi Arabia and its Western supporters want to resurrect
that 2012 transition plan, which it and Gulf Arab allies
brokered, and which was interrupted by the Houthi advance on
Sanaa last year aided by Saleh and his loyalists.
But Hadi's personal lack of popularity, let alone a
regional, tribal or military support base, has complicated that
ambition.
An army officer in the former South Yemen, he backed the
wrong side in internal fighting in 1986 and fled north to Sanaa,
before leading northern forces against southern separatists in
the 1994 civil war, securing a position as Saleh's deputy.
By contrast, Bahah carries very little embarrassing
historical baggage, having backed the popular uprising that
unseated Saleh and served as Yemen's ambassador to the United
Nations. He was named prime minister by Hadi in November but
quit when the Houthis besieged government offices in January.
"There is a way out with appointing Bahah, who is really
respected, even by the Houthis. He has since the beginning tried
to stay away from aggressive discourse," said Laurent Bonnefoy,
the author of Salafism in Yemen.
(Additional reporting by Mohammed Ghobari in Cairo; Editing by
Michael Georgy)