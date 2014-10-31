SANAA Oct 31 Shi'ite Houthi rebels set an
ultimatum on Friday for Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi
to form a government in 10 days or face "other options", raising
the tension in a political standoff that has crippled the
country.
Once a religious movement in the north seeking greater
autonomy, the Houthis have in recent months become Yemen's
power-brokers and sent their militiamen into the west and centre
of the country, far beyond their traditional redoubts.
They captured the capital Sanaa on Sept. 21, following weeks
of anti-government unrest.
A power-sharing accord was signed last month aimed at
bringing the Houthis into government. When a new administration
is nominated, the Houthis are meant to withdraw their forces
from the city.
On Friday, Houthi leaders delivered a statement after a
meeting of some 2,000 Houthi supporters in Sanaa. It threatened
unspecified "other options" unless Hadi met the deadline.
"The president has 10 days as a final chance to form the
government. Otherwise, our next meeting will be at the
headquarters of decision-making," said tribesman Daifallah
Rassam, without elaborating.
Another Houthi supporter, officer Nagib al-Mansouri, called
for the formation of a "salvation military council".
The United Nations special envoy to Yemen, Jamal Benomar,
called for a meeting later on Friday with political parties,
soon after the Houthi gathering issued its statement setting the
deadline for Hadi.
New Prime Minister Khaled Bahah, Yemen's ambassador to the
United Nations, flew home this month to take up the post as part
of the agreement aimed at stabilizing the country.
The United States and other Western and Gulf countries are
worried that instability in Yemen could strengthen al Qaeda and
have supported a political transition since 2012 led by Hadi.
Friday's statement by the Houthis also called for the
establishment of "revolutionary committees" across the country
and a joint northern-southern committee to find "a just
resolution to the southern cause".
A southern secessionist movement and al Qaeda onslaught on
security forces had already stretched the resources of the
country of 25 million before the latest crisis, alarming
neighbouring Gulf Arab states.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; writing by Rania El Gamal;
editing by Andrew Roche)