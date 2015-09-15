(Adds U.N. statement)
DUBAI, Sept 15 Yemen's exiled government said on
Tuesday it was ready to join U.N.-sponsored talks, but only if
its Houthi adversaries publicly accepted a resolution calling on
them to recognise the Yemeni president and quit Yemen's main
cities.
The conflict has killed more than 4,500 people over nearly
six months.
The United Nations envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed,
met Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and his deputy,
Khaled Bahah, in the Saudi capital Riyadh to try to kick-start
the talks announced last week.
"If the Houthis are serious about sitting down for
negotiations about implementing (U.N. Security Council)
resolution 2216, they must publicly announce their recognition
of this resolution," Yemeni government spokesman Rajeh Badi told
Reuters by telephone from Riyadh.
The United Nations said last Thursday that peace talks to
end the crisis were set to resume this week in the region and
urged all parties to participate "in good faith."
But Hadi's office said on Sunday the government had decided
not to join talks.
The exiled government's official news agency Saba said it
would not join the U.N.-mediated talks until the Houthis
accepted the April resolution.
Resolution 2216 calls on the Houthis to quit cities they had
seized since September 2014 and to recognise Hadi as the
legitimate president of Yemen.
The United Nations is trying to avert further bloodshed
after the Saudi-led coalition and Hadi supporters began an
offensive in Marib province east of Sanaa seeking to drive the
Houthis out of the capital.
In New York, the U.N. special advisers on the prevention of
genocide, Adama Dieng, and on the Responsibility to Protect,
Jennifer Welsh, said recent developments "are likely to lead to
escalation of the violence in central Yemen."
Hadi had been living in exile in Saudi Arabia since the
Houthis advanced on his main stronghold in the southern city of
Aden in March.
Badi said Ould Cheikh Ahmed had verbally conveyed to the
Yemeni government the Houthis' acceptance of the resolution,
apart from one article about sanctions.
"We are willing to go anywhere to negotiate for the
implementation of resolution 2216, but we want to hear from the
Houthis that they accept all 24 articles of this resolution," he
said.
U.N.-sponsored talks in Geneva between the Yemeni government
and the Houthis in June failed to achieve a breakthrough.
Hadi's supporters, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, have
since made some gains against the Houthis and their ally, former
President Ali Abdullah Saleh.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi Additional reporting by Louis
Charbonneau in New York; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and James
Dalgleish)