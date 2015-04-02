DUBAI, April 2 No ground forces have landed in Aden, a Yemeni government official said, after witnesses and residents reported troops had disembarked on Thursday at the southern city's port.

Separately, a port official said armed guards had disembarked from a vessel to assess security following gunfire in the area.

