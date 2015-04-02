UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
DUBAI, April 2 No ground forces have landed in Aden, a Yemeni government official said, after witnesses and residents reported troops had disembarked on Thursday at the southern city's port.
Separately, a port official said armed guards had disembarked from a vessel to assess security following gunfire in the area.
(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy, Mohammed Ghobari and Mohammed Mukhashef, Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.