* Antiquities destroyed by conflict
* Ancient mosque, medieval buildings, Ottoman fort bombed
* UN warns combatants against erasing culture legacy
By Noah Browning and Mohammed Ghobari
DUBAI/CAIRO, May 13 Folklore calls Yemen the
cradle of the Arabs but its ancient heritage is being destroyed
as the Arab world's most powerful states bomb Houthi rebels in
the impoverished country.
Air strikes this week on the Shi'ite Muslim militia's
northern stronghold of Saada by a Saudi-led Sunni Muslim
alliance partly razed the city's 1,200-year old Hadi Mosque, the
oldest seat of Shi'ite learning in the Arabian Peninsula.
Ancient stucco buildings in the medieval coffee-trading port
of Zabid on the Red Sea lie in ruins, while pro-Saudi tribesmen
and the Iran-allied Houthis clash in central Yemen beside a
shrine said to have been built by the Biblical Queen of Sheba.
The pre-Islamic walled city of Barakish in Yemen's north,
capital of a trade empire which sent Arabian incense to perfume
the temples of ancient Greece and Rome, has also been bombed as
the alliance tries in vain to reverse Houthi gains.
An Ottoman fort of white stone on a mountaintop overlooking
the central city of Taiz has been pounded for days after the
Iran-allied fighters, Yemen's dominant force, holed up there.
Hundreds of people have died in more than six weeks of
fighting while a near-blockade has cut off food and medical
supplies, sparking a humanitarian crisis.
CULTURAL HERITAGE
Added to the suffering of Yemen's people, the cultural
destruction has given the Houthis an opportunity to polish their
nationalist credentials as a movement resisting alleged foreign
aggression and defending the country's identity.
"The alliance isn't content killing men, women and children,
but anything that defines this society and its struggle," an
angry resident in Taiz barked into the cameras of the Houthi TV
channel al-Masira. "The aggression can't erase with its bombs
the heritage of Yemen."
Residents said Houthi forces had used many of the damaged
sites as places to assemble fighters and store weapons, however,
and the United Nations cultural agency UNESCO has warned both
sides against involving historic sites in the war.
"These attacks are destroying Yemen's unique cultural
heritage, which is the repository of people's identity, history
and memory, and an exceptional testimony to the achievements of
the Islamic civilisation," the group's director Irina Bokova
said in a statement on Tuesday.
The future identity of the Islamic world may be at stake, as
sectarian strife playing out in Syria, Iraq and Yemen pits
against each other armed groups from Islam's two schools, backed
by the rival fundamentalist states of Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Ironically, the Islamic past may be a casualty of the fight.
"The Houthi movement is a religious movement and Saudi
Arabia is hard-line religious kingdom. These kind of parties
don't give a priority to cultural history and are focused on
their ideological war," said Mahmoud al-Salmi, a professor of
history at Yemen's Aden University.
"In a struggle for power, the conflict won't distinguish
between what's old and valuable and what's a military target,
and we risk losing these sites if the fighting goes on."
(Editing by William Maclean and Catherine Evans)