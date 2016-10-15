SANAA Oct 15 Two American hostages held captive in Yemen were freed and flown to Musqat in neighbouring Oman on Saturday night after Omani officials mediated their release, Omani state media reported.

Oman state television broadcast footage of the two Americans disembarking from a plane belonging to the Royal Air Force of Oman. Yemenis wounded in the country's civil war were also flown over for treatment in Oman aboard the same plane, it reported.

A foreign ministry official told the broadcaster Oman had worked with Yemeni authorities in Sanaa to secure the Americans' release. A Houthi official confirmed their departure from Sanaa.

There was no immediate comment from the U.S. government.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Omar Fahmy and Katie Paul; Editing by Hugh Lawson)