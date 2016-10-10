SANAA Oct 10 The Houthi movement on Monday denied its forces had carried out a missile attack on a U.S. warship which the U.S. Navy said was launched from Yemeni territory under Houthi control.

"(The Houthi movement) denies targeting any ship off Yemeni waters," a Houthi official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Noah Browning, Editing by William Maclean and Angus MacSwan)