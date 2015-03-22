DUBAI, March 22 The leader of Yemen's powerful
Houthi movement vowed on Sunday to pursue Islamist militants
behind suicide attacks anywhere and said the country was in
danger of descending into Libya-style strife.
In a live televised speech, Abdel-Malek al-Houthi said his
decisison to mobilise his fighters amid accelerating violence in
recent days was aimed against Islamic State, which claimed
responsibility for bombings that killed more than 130 in the
capital Sanaa on Friday, and against al Qaeda.
He also criticised the U.N. Security Council, saying it was
led by countries that ploted "evil" against others.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi and Amena Bakr, Writing by William
Maclean)