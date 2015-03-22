(Adds quotes, background)
DUBAI, March 22 The leader of Yemen's powerful
Houthi movement vowed on Sunday to pursue Islamist militants
behind suicide attacks anywhere and said the country was in
danger of descending into Libya-style turmoil.
In a live televised speech, Abdel-Malek al-Houthi said his
decisison to mobilise his fighters amid accelerating violence in
recent days was aimed against Islamic State, which claimed
responsibility for bombings that killed more than 130 in the
capital Sanaa on Friday, and against al Qaeda.
He also criticised the U.N. Security Council, saying it was
led by countries that plotted "evil" against others.
Violence has been spreading across Yemen since last year
when the Iran-allied Houthis seized Sanaa and advanced into
Sunni Muslim areas, leading to clashes with local tribes and al
Qaeda and energising a southern separatist movement.
Houthi did not elaborate on his criticism of the Council.
But diplomats in New York said the council would on Sunday
condemn the takeover of much of Yemen and its institutions by
the Houthis and warn of "further measures" if hostilities do not
end.
In combative remarks, Houthi said his foes had encouraged
militant violence and used political reform talks to buy time,
something he said would eventually transfer "the Libyan example
to Yemen ... This has become more apparent and clear than ever."
"Al Qaeda and Daesh (Islamic State) do not have any
compassion towards any party, and what's happening in Iraq and
Syria today is a lesson to our country."
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi and Amena Bakr, Writing by William
Maclean)