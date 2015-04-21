CAIRO, April 21 A senior leader in Yemen's Houthi militia said a political agreement had almost been reached to end almost a month of conflict involving Saudi-led air strikes against the group.

Abdel Malek al-Ijri, a member of the Iran-allied movement's politburo, expressed "surprise" at an announcement by a mostly Gulf Arab coalition to end its operation on Tuesday, but said the announcement coincided with progress toward an overall deal.

"We were expecting there to be an agreement on a ceasefire after the signing of a political accord, on which an agreement is almost ready," al-Ijri told Reuters by telephone from Yemen.

(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning, Editing by William Maclean and Janet Lawrence)