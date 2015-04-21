CAIRO, April 21 A senior leader in Yemen's
Houthi militia said a political agreement had almost been
reached to end almost a month of conflict involving Saudi-led
air strikes against the group.
Abdel Malek al-Ijri, a member of the Iran-allied movement's
politburo, expressed "surprise" at an announcement by a mostly
Gulf Arab coalition to end its operation on Tuesday, but said
the announcement coincided with progress toward an overall deal.
"We were expecting there to be an agreement on a ceasefire
after the signing of a political accord, on which an agreement
is almost ready," al-Ijri told Reuters by telephone from Yemen.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning,
Editing by William Maclean and Janet Lawrence)