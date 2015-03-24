Tesla to take orders for solar roof tiles starting April
March 24 Tesla Motors Inc will start taking orders for its solar roof tiles in April, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a Tweet on Friday.
DUBAI, March 24 Houthi forces confronting fighters loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi are not targeting his Aden base or any other region but merely defending the country against Islamist militants, a Houthi official said on Tuesday.
Mohammed al-Bukhaiti also told Reuters that the movement saw no reason to move peace talks out of Yemen to Qatar but had not definitively rejected the idea. A Qatari foreign ministry source said earlier Doha would host talks between Yemen's factions, although no date had been set.
(Reporting by Noah Browning, Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
March 24 Tesla Motors Inc will start taking orders for its solar roof tiles in April, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a Tweet on Friday.
WASHINGTON/CALGARY, Alberta, March 24 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration approved TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, cheering the oil industry and angering environmentalists even as further hurdles for the controversial project loom.