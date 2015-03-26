UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
SANAA, March 26 Warplanes struck Houthi fighters in their remote home province of Saada near Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia on Thursday, tribal and Houthi sources told Reuters.
The bombs targeted a Houthi post in al-Minzala district, the sources said.
(Reporting by Noah Browning, Editing by William Maclean and Alison Williams)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders