GENEVA, June 24 An International Committee of the Red Cross ship has delivered 1,000 tonnes of emergency food aid -- enough to feed 140,000 people for 30-40 days -- to Yemen's Hodeidah port, along with three large electricity generators, it said on Wednesday.

Yemen's food situation has reached emergency levels -- close to famine -- in many provinces, the United Nations has said. The food will be distributed in Aden and elsewhere as soon as the warring sides allow, the ICRC said in a statement. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Toby Chopra)