UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
GENEVA, June 24 An International Committee of the Red Cross ship has delivered 1,000 tonnes of emergency food aid -- enough to feed 140,000 people for 30-40 days -- to Yemen's Hodeidah port, along with three large electricity generators, it said on Wednesday.
Yemen's food situation has reached emergency levels -- close to famine -- in many provinces, the United Nations has said. The food will be distributed in Aden and elsewhere as soon as the warring sides allow, the ICRC said in a statement. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.