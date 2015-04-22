(Adds Obama comment, paragraph 17-18)
By Noah Browning
DUBAI, April 21 Saudi Arabia announced on
Tuesday it was ending a month-long campaign of air strikes
against the Houthi rebels who seized large areas of Yemen and
said it would back a political solution to bring peace to its
war-ravaged neighbor.
Iran, which has supported the fellow Shi'ite Houthis,
welcomed the ceasefire, which followed months of factional
fighting between the militant group and forces loyal to the
government, which was driven out of the capital Sanaa.
"Operation Decisive Storm has achieved its goals
...(including) removing the threat to Saudi Arabia and
neighboring countries, especially in terms of heavy weapons,"
said a statement carried by Saudi state news agency SPA.
It said a new phase called "Operation Restoring Hope" was
beginning. It would combine political, diplomatic and military
action but would focus on "the political process that will lead
to a stable and secure future for Yemen."
Saudi spokesman Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri said the
alliance may still target Houthis. "The coalition will continue
to prevent the Houthi militias from moving or undertaking any
operations inside Yemen," he told reporters in Riyadh.
The White House on Tuesday also welcomed Saudi Arabia's
announcement.
"The United States welcomes today's announcement by the
government of Saudi Arabia and its coalition partners of the
conclusion of Operation Decisive Storm in Yemen," said Alistair
Baskey, a spokesman for the White House National Security
Council.
BLOODSHED CONTINUED
The Saudis called for a quick resumption of U.N.-facilitated
talks to try to get a peaceful political arrangement for Yemen,
which has a long history of internal fighting.
Saudi Arabia had earlier signaled a change in its mission by
ordering its National Guard, widely regarded as the kingdom's
best equipped military ground force, to join the campaign, but
did not say what role it would play.
The bloodshed in Yemen, racked by fighting between factions
supported by different regional powers, had continued earlier in
the day. At least 40 people, most of them civilians, were killed
in two air strikes.
One raid hit a security building in Haradh near Yemen's
border with Saudi Arabia, killing seven soldiers and 13
civilians. Twenty people died in another strike in Ibb province
when a bridge was hit as militia members drove across.
The Houthis and military units loyal to the powerful former
president Ali Abdullah Saleh have taken swathes of territory and
forced the current president, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, into exile
in Saudi Arabia.
The conflict created desperate shortages of food and other
supplies in Yemen, where sea and airports are closed. Houthi
politburo member Mohammed al-Bukhaiti accused the United States
of worsening the "siege" on the country by sending warships to
the waters off Yemen.
U.S. SHIPS PATROL AREA
The United States said on Monday an aircraft carrier and
guided-missile cruiser had gone to the waters off Yemen to join
seven other U.S. warships already in the area.
The Pentagon said the ships were there to ensure freedom of
navigation through the area, which is vital to oil shipping and
controls approaches to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.
It said the ships were also watching a flotilla of Iranian
cargo vessels that had approached Yemen. The U.N. Security
Council has imposed an arms embargo on the Houthis, and the
Saudi navy has imposed a naval blockade around the country.
President Barack Obama warned Iran on Tuesday not to send
weapons to Yemen that could be used to threaten shipping traffic
in the region.
"What we've said to them is that, 'If there are weapons
delivered to factions within Yemen that could threaten
navigation, that's a problem,'" he said. "And we're not sending
them obscure messages. We send them very direct messages about
it."
Washington wants to maintain pressure on the Yemen-based al
Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, one of the militant movements
most active groups, which it fears may take advantage of the
chaos to extend its grip and plan further attacks on the West.
The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that 944
people were reported killed and 3,487 wounded in Yemen in the
four weeks up to Friday.
Rana Sidani, a WHO representative, said the toll only
covered data reported to the Ministry of Health by hospitals and
the actual number of casualties was likely much higher.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Sam Wilkin, Tom Miles, Susan
Heavey and Noah Browning; Writing by David Storey; Editing by
Bernard Orr and Eric Beech)