* Saudi Arabia launches military action in Yemen with air
strikes
* Sunni coalition fighting Shi'ite opponents
* Iran denounces the assault on Houthi rebels
* United States providing logistical and intelligence
support
* Fears of disruption to oil supplies, wider sectarian war
By Khaled Abdallah and Sami Aboudi
SANAA/ADEN, Yemen, March 26 Warplanes from Saudi
Arabia and Arab allies struck Shi'ite Muslim rebels fighting to
oust Yemen's president on Thursday, in a major gamble by the
world's top oil exporter to check Iranian influence in its
backyard without direct military backing from Washington.
Iran denounced the surprise assault on its proteges in the
Houthi militia group and made clear Saudi Arabia's deployment of
a Sunni coalition against its Shi'ite enemies would complicate
efforts to end a conflict that will only inflame the sectarian
hatreds already fuelling wars around the Middle East.
The Saudi intervention marked a major escalation of the
Yemen crisis, in which Iran backs the Houthis, and Sunni Muslim
monarchies in the Gulf support President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi
and his fellow Sunni loyalists in Yemen's south.
In the capital Sanaa, which Houthi rebels seized in
September, warplanes bombed the main airport and the nearby al
Dulaimi military air base, residents said, in an apparent
attempt to weaken the Houthis' air power and ability to fire
missiles.
A Reuters witness said four or five houses had been damaged.
Rescue workers put the death toll from at 13, including a doctor
pulled from the rubble of his clinic.
In a day of fighting, warplanes struck Houthi fighters near
Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia, tribal and Houthi sources
said.
On Aden's northern outskirts, Houthis and army loyalists
fought extended gun battles with militiamen loyal to Hadi.
Thirteen pro-Houthi fighters and 3 militiamen were killed, the
militiamen said.
Fighters loyal to Hadi retook Aden airport, a day after it
was captured by forces allied to the Houthis advancing on the
city. The facility remains closed and flights are cancelled.
Saudi Arabia also cancelled flights to its southern airports.
STREET FIGHTING
There was also heavy street fighting in Houta, north of
Aden, which killed 5 pro-Houthi fighters and 4 militiamen.
Thousands of Houthi supporters gathered to condemn the air
strikes at the gate to Sanaa's old city, waving Houthi banners
and chanting, "Death to America!"
"We will do whatever it takes in order to protect the
legitimate government of Yemen from falling," Saudi Arabia's
ambassador to the United States, Adel al-Jubeir, told a news
conference in Washington.
Hadi left Aden under Saudi protection for Egypt to attend an
Arab summit on Saturday, Saudi-owned al Arabiya television said.
In an apparent reference to Iran, Saudi Foreign Minister
Saud al-Faisal said the operation aimed to counter the
"aggression of Houthi militias backed by regional powers".
Al-Arabiya said the kingdom was contributing 100 warplanes
to operation "Storm of Resolve" and more than 85 were provided
by the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan,
Morocco and Sudan.
Jordan and Sudan said their forces were involved in the
operation. Egyptian air forces were participating, and four
naval ships headed to secure the Gulf of Aden.
Turkey said it may provide logistical support to the
Saudi-led operation and called on Iran and "terrorist groups" to
withdraw. Pakistan was considering a request for ground forces.
A Saudi official familiar with defence matters told Reuters
that a "land offensive might be needed to restore order."
Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry demanded an immediate
halt to the "aggression and air strikes" in Yemen, the
semi-official Fars news agency reported.
"Military actions in Yemen ... will further complicate the
situation," Fars quoted ministry spokeswoman Marzieh Afkham as
saying.
A senior Iranian official told Reuters: "Iran will use all
possible political ways to allay tension in Yemen. Military
intervention is not an option for Tehran."
A United Arab Emirates official expressed Gulf Arab concerns
about Iranian influence in Yemen.
"The strategic change in the region benefits Iran and we
cannot be silent about the fact that the Houthis carry their
banner," UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar
Mohammed Gargash wrote on Twitter.
RED LINE
Saud al-Sarhan, director of research at King Faisal Centre
for Research and Islamic Studies in Riyadh: "It is a clear
message on the 'Saudi defence doctrine'. Security and stability
in the Arabian Peninsula is a red line, and Saudi Arabia doesn't
tolerate any attempt to destabilize the region."
While the advance against Hadi has been publicly led by the
Houthis, many Yemenis believe the real instigator of their
campaign is former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, a fierce critic
of Hadi who retains influence in the army.
Yemen's slide towards civil war has made it a crucial front
in Saudi Arabia's rivalry with Tehran, which Riyadh accuses of
stirring up sectarian strife throughout the region and in Yemen
with its support for the Houthis. Iran publicly denies funding
and training the Houthis.
Fighting has spread across Yemen since the Houthis seized
Sanaa and forced Hadi out of the capital.
Ambassador Jubeir said the assaults were in response to a
request by Hadi.
Washington said it supported the operation and had
authorized U.S. logistical and intelligence support. U.S. forces
were not involved in direct military action in Yemen. France and
Britain also backed the operation but the European Union said
military action was not a solution.
A Houthi leader said the air strikes would set off a "wide
war" in the region.
Houthi-run al-Masirah television said the strikes had hit a
residential neighbourhood north of Sanaa and caused dozens of
casualties.
Al-Masirah showed the body of a girl and several of the
wounded, including a weeping man who said the strikes had killed
his son and destroyed his home.
A widening Yemen conflict could pose risks for global oil
supplies, and oil prices surged more than 4 percent on
Thursday.
Yemen closed its main ports. But the U.S. military said it
would help ensure the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the tip of the Red
Sea remains open.
