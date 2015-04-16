(Adds Yemeni tribal forces took control of southern oil
terminal)
* Yemen VP hopes ground troops can be avoided
* Houthis accuse Hadi of "treason"
* U.N. envoy resigns
By Angus McDowall and Mohamed Mukashaf
RIYADH/ADEN, April 16 Yemen's newly-appointed
Vice President Khaled Bahah, a widely respected figure named
this week to shore up the legitimacy of the exiled Saudi-backed
government, said on Thursday he hoped to avert a Saudi-led
invasion to restore unity to the country.
Arab military exercises planned for Saudi Arabia have raised
speculation that Riyadh is considering land operations in Yemen,
after three weeks of air strikes that failed to halt advances by
Shi'ite fighters now in control of most of the country.
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi named Bahah, a former prime
minister and diplomat, as his deputy this week in an attempt to
widen support for his government, now exiled to Saudi Arabia
since the Iran-backed fighters, known as Houthis, seized the
capital and launched a lightning advance on the south.
Bahah is one of the few figures in Yemen whose popularity
crosses regional and sectarian lines. Speaking in the Saudi
capital Riyadh at his first news conference since taking the
post, he said: "We are still hoping that there is no ground
campaign announced with the air campaign."
The Houthis, who have formed an alliance of convenience with
army units loyal to former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh,
seized the capital Sanaa in September and then advanced towards
the southern port city of Aden.
Establishing the government's legitimacy is central to the
Saudi-led campaign to drive back the Houthis and prevent Iran
from gaining influence. Iran denies allegations that it provides
direct military support and funding to the Houthis.
With the Houthi advance showing no sign of slowing, the
prospect is growing that Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies could
launch a land war in Yemen, the poorest country in the Arabian
Peninsula. The leading Sunni and Shi'ite Muslim powers in the
Gulf, Saudi Arabia and Iran, are already backing opposing sides
in proxy conflicts in Syria and Iraq.
NEW FRONT
The United Nations says the latest Yemen conflict has
already killed 600 people, wounded 2,200 and displaced 100,000.
Foreign countries have evacuated their personnel. They
include the United States, which has been waging a drone war
against Yemen's branch of al Qaeda.
Nearby shipping lanes, including the narrow Bab el-Mandeb
passage through which nearly 4 million barrels of oil are
shipped daily en route to the Red Sea and Suez Canal, could also
be at risk from the conflict.
Yemeni tribal forces took control of a major southern oil
terminal after military forces protecting it withdrew from the
site, local officials and residents told Reuters on Thursday.
The tribal group known as Al-Majles al-Ahli made up of
former Al Qaeda militants took over the terminal in the city of
Al-Shihr in Hadramawt province, according to local officials and
residents in the region, adding that there were no clashes
between the soldiers and the tribal forces.
The terminal is one of the major hubs for Hadramout region
exporting an average of 120,000 to 140,000 barrel per day (bpd)
of crude from fields in the area.
Heavy fighting broke out in and around the central Yemeni
city of Taiz on Thursday, residents said, pitting a
pro-government army brigade and tribesmen against the Houthis
and army units allied to them.
The combat opens up a new front for the Houthis, who have
been fighting battles with militiamen across southern Yemen, and
signals that control over army units by their ally, former
president Saleh, may be weakening.
Bahah called on Yemen's armed forces to support the
"legitimate" Yemeni government in exile, a message clearly aimed
at army units still loyal to Saleh, who ruled for 33 years until
he was toppled after the "Arab Spring" public protests of 2011.
"At this historic moment, we send our call to all the sons
of the armed and security forces to act on behalf of the
legitimate state," said Bahah.
Saleh has teamed up with his old foes the Houthis against
his former backer Saudi Arabia, displaying the cunning that
enabled him to lead the fractious country for so long.
However, the Saudi-led air strikes appear to have led some
army units loyal to Saleh to switch sides and back Hadi's
government.
Bahah said a ceasefire must precede any peace deal and no
initiatives would be considered until Hadi and his government
return to Aden, where they enjoy the most support.
However, there is no sign of compromise on either side.
A senior Houthi official told Reuters he rejected the
prospect that Hadi could return to the country, accusing him of
"treason".
Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi movement's
politburo, added that the Saudi-led bombing campaign against the
must stop "immediately and without any conditions".
In a further sign of political breakdown, United Nations
envoy to Yemen Jamal Benomar announced his resignation. The
veteran Moroccan diplomat had helped broker the transition plan
under which Hadi replaced Saleh three years ago.
