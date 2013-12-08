MANAMA Dec 8 Brazen al Qaeda attacks on top
government targets in Yemen are unlikely to abate while security
services remain divided, ill-equipped and infiltrated by
militants, and efforts to repair the country's fractured
political life remain stalled.
An al Qaeda-affiliated group attacked the defence ministry
in Sanaa on Thursday, killing 56 people, in a harsh reminder
that extremist groups are able to operate in heavily secured
areas of the capital despite a security crackdown.
It was the worst such attack in 18 months, heightening
concerns about threats emanating from a country that flanks
international shipping lanes and shares a long border with the
world's top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia.
Responsibility for the attack was claimed by Ansar al-Sharia
(Partisans of Islamic Law), an offshoot of al Qaeda in the
Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), which is among the most active arms of
the global jihadi network and wants to topple the government and
impose its own strict version of Islamic law.
Analysts and officials see no early end to the violence.
"This demonstrates the seriousness of ... terrorist attacks,
it demonstrates that al Qaeda obviously has planners, and
executors and capabilities," Yemen's Foreign Minister Abu Bakr
al-Qirbi told Reuters on the sidelines of a security conference
in the Bahraini capital Manama.
Islamist insurgents took advantage of the chaos of former
President Ali Abdullah Saleh's overthrow after months of mass
protests in 2011 to seize several southern cities, but were
driven out in a government offensive a year later aided by U.S.
drone strikes.
But divisions within Yemen's security services - loyal to
rival Yemeni leaders, including Saleh himself - have made it all
the more difficult to confront the militants.
The security services also have to contend with fighting
southern secessionists and a rebellion in the north that has
flared up in recent weeks, killing more than 100 people.
INFILTRATION
"If al Qaeda is indeed responsible (for the defence ministry
attack), which seems likely at this point, it sends a strong
message that they can strike where the government is strongest,"
the International Crisis Group's senior Yemen expert April
Longley Alley told Reuters.
"Looking ahead, these attacks are likely to continue and
even increase in frequency as long as there is no strong
political settlement and the military-security services remain
divided and weak," she said.
Qirbi said that while infiltration of AQAP into the security
forces was a concern, the more urgent issue was providing
personnel with desperately needed training and equipment such as
helicopters and vehicles.
"Infiltration is present, because this is the tactic
terrorist organisations use to penetrate ... and we have to be
aware of that," he said.
"We have to revise the way we deal with (attacks), not just
intelligence and security, and there is a weakness in that
regard, especially that Yemen, which is subjected to these
terrorist attacks, is not getting enough support," he said.
Yemen has also been hit by a rash of drive-by
assassinations, the latest of which involved gunmen on a
motorbike who shot dead two military instructors from Belarus.
The spokesman for the interior ministry, Mohamed al-Qaadi,
said security services had taken increased measures to combat
the assassinations, including a campaign to confiscate weapons
as well as vehicles that do not carry legal registration.
This campaign has resulted in the confiscation of 800
weapons, 1,000 cars and 3,500 motorcycles, Qaadi said, adding
that security services had also banned the use of motorcycles
"after they turned into an instrument to kill".
But even Qaadi said political progress was needed to
stabilise the country, one of the world's poorest.
FRACTURED, OVERSTAFFED, UNDERPAID
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, installed under a Gulf and
Western-backed plan to ease Saleh from power, has purged the
army of many Saleh loyalists.
But deeper reform has not happened.
"Instead, the two-year transition has effectively fractured
the security services even further, now around a wider array of
party and political loyalties," Alley said.
"Also the most elite units, many of which were loyal to the
Salehs, have been disbanded ... producing a further strain on
capacity. As it stands, the security forces are deeply
fractured, overstaffed, underpaid and largely demoralised.
Instability has also been fuelled by a lack of progress in
National Dialogue talks intended to bring in a new constitution
and democratic reforms within a two-year interim period.
Principle disagreements are demands for more autonomy by
separatists from the former South Yemen, which merged with North
Yemen in 1990. A group of them quit the talks last month while
the U.N. envoy for Yemen accused members of Saleh's party of
obstructing the negotiations. They deny the allegations.
Elections, which were envisioned for 2014, will now be
delayed indefinitely.
Faris al-Saqqaf, an adviser to Hadi, said al Qaeda had
exploited the instability created by political "spoilers" who
sought to derail the National Dialogue talks.
Alley said until there was political agreement on how to
move forward with the transition, the security situation would
likely deteriorate further.
"Even if there is a political consensus on the way forward,
it will take time to build new institutions and reverse strong
centrifugal forces pulling the country in different directions."
(Additional reporting by Mohamed Ghobari in Sanaa; Writing by
Yara Bayoumy; Editing by William Maclean and Pravin Char)