By Mohammad Mukhashaf
ADEN, Yemen, Feb 12 Al Qaeda-linked fighters
seized a large army base in a dawn attack in southern Yemen on
Thursday, militants and residents said, hours after the United
Nations warned that the country was on the brink of civil war.
The base in the southern province of Shabwa, housing a
brigade of up to 2,000 government soldiers, fell after several
hours of heavy clashes, residents and local news sites said.
The al Qaeda-affiliated Ansar al-Sharia said on Twitter it
had set off a suicide bomb at the gate and imprisoned some of
the troops.
Al Qaeda and other Sunni Muslim militants have stepped up
attacks since rival Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim fighters from
the north seized the capital in September and started expanding
across the country.
The Houthis have sidelined the central government and have
clashed with Sunni tribesmen in Yemen, which borders oil giant
Saudi Arabia.
"We believe the situation is very dangerous. Yemen is on the
brink of civil war," Jamal Benomar, the U.N. Special Envoy to
Yemen, said in an interview with television channels al Arabiya
and al-Hadath late on Wednesday.
He accused all sides of contributing to the political and
economic turmoil and called for more talks.
An official from the town of Beyhan near the seized army
base said residents feared the Houthis would now move in to
confront the Ansar al Sharia fighters.
"We are scared this (the capture of the army base) is going
to be used as a justification for a Houthi attack and that they
will take over Shabwa with the help of the army," the official
said, refusing to be identified.
Ansar al-Sharia said after bombing the entrance of the base,
it took control of three guard towers and one tank.
"By approximately eight o'clock in the morning, the
mujahideen had imprisoned most of the soldiers inside," the
group said on Twitter.
Yemen's government was a key ally of Washington in its war
on al Qaeda. The United States has been carrying out drone
strikes on militant targets for over a decade, many in the
south.
But the United States, as well as Britain and France, closed
their embassies in the capital Sanaa on Wednesday, citing
security concerns since the Houthi takeover.
Yemen is also home to Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, one
of the global network's most active arms that has carried out
attacks abroad.
(Additional reporting by Mohammed Ghobari in Sanaa and Omar
Fahmy in Cairo; Writing by Raissa Kasolowsky; Editing by Ralph
Boulton and Andrew Heavens)