* Pro-Hadi militias say they seize key buildings in Aden
* Governor in southern city says situation under control
* Rival Houthi group controls north of country
(Adds Minister of Information comments on Hadi's health)
By Mohammed Mukhashaf
ADEN, Feb 16 Forces loyal to Yemen's president
said they had seized strategic buildings in the southern city of
Aden on Monday after a five-hour battle, escalating a civil
conflict threatening to split the country in two.
The militias supporting Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi wrested parts
of Yemen's economic hub from security forces allied to the
Houthi movement, including its main power station and
intelligence headquarters, sources said.
The country's north is dominated by the Shi'ite Muslim
Houthis, who completed a takeover of the capital Sanaa last
month. In the south, forces loyal to Hadi and separatists aiming
to restore the former South Yemen appear to be in charge.
U.N. Yemen envoy Jamal Benomar tweeted on Monday that he had
visited Hadi, who is still under house arrest at his residence.
Benomar said he had briefed Hadi on the U.N. Security
Council resolution adopted on Sunday calling for an end to his
house arrest and that of his government.
The United Nations Security Council on Sunday urged the
Houthis to quit government institutions, threatening further
steps if the violence does not stop.
Minister of Information Nadia al-Sakkaf tweeter that she had
also visited Hadi on Monday, adding he had a heart condition and
was "quite ill".
The Houthis forced Hadi to resign during their takeover, but
he remains de jure president. They tried to dissolve the
assembly two weeks ago, but its largest group, the General
People's Congress party (GPC), objected.
The GPC said on Monday it had withdrawn its objection,
boosting chances of a consensus in multi-party talks on picking
a new national administration.
Violence has escalated recently, filling the political
vacuum left in January when the Houthis seized the presidential
palace and forced Prime Minister Khaled Bahah's government to
resign.
Tens of thousands of Yemenis demonstrated in several cities
on Saturday against Houthi rule as clashes between Houthis and
Sunnis in a southern region left 26 dead.
In clashes overnight, sources in the Popular Committees of
Aden, run by Hadi's brother, Nasser, said they had also taken
Aden's television station and the administrative building of its
free trade zone, with the loss of three fighters.
The Popular Committees confirmed several government
buildings had been taken. Aden's governor, Abdel-Aziz bin
Habtour, confirmed the clashes but denied Hadi loyalists had
taken over the television station.
"The situation is under control and what has happened is
being dealt with," a Defence Ministry website quoted him as
saying.
Turkey becoming the latest country to withdraw its diplomats
from Sanaa on Monday, following the closure of the embassies of
the United States, major European nations and Saudi Arabia in
recent weeks.
(Additional reporting by Mohammed Ghobari in Sanaa, writing by
Maha El Dahan, editing by Sami Aboudi and Tom Heneghan)