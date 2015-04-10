* Pakistan parliament votes for neutrality
By Mohammad Mukashaf
ADEN, April 10 Pakistan's parliament voted on
Friday not to join the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen,
dashing Riyadh's hopes for powerful support from outside of the
region in its fight to halt Iranian-allied Houthi rebels.
Saudi Arabia had asked fellow Sunni-majority Pakistan to
provide ships, aircraft and troops for the campaign, now in its
third week, to stem the influence of Shi'ite Iran in what
appears to be proxy war between the Gulf's two dominant powers.
While Saudi Arabia has the support of its Sunni Gulf Arab
neighbours, Pakistan's parliament voted against becoming
militarily involved.
It adopted a draft resolution calling on all sides to
resolve their differences peacefully in a "deteriorating
security and humanitarian situation" which has "implications for
peace and stability of the region."
"(Parliament) desires that Pakistan should maintain
neutrality in the Yemen conflict so as to be able to play a
proactive diplomatic role to end the crisis," it said.
At the same time, it expressed "unequivocal support for the
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia" and promised to "stand shoulder to
shoulder with Saudi Arabia and its people" if Saudi territory
were violated.
Pakistan's government has yet to comment publicly on the
draft but has said it would comply with parliament's decision.
The Saudi-led coalition began air strikes in Yemen against
the Houthis on March 26 after the rebels, who already control
the capital, began a rapid advance towards the southern port
city of Aden.
Saudi Arabia is concerned that the violence could spill over
the border it shares with Yemen, and is also worried about the
influence of Iran, which has denied Saudi allegations it has
provided direct military support to the Houthis.
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called the
Saudi's involvement in Yemen "genocide".
FIRST INTERNATIONAL AID FLIGHTS
Coalition air strikes hit Yemen for a sixteenth straight
day. In Sanaa, they targeted weapons storage sites used by
soldiers loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, a
powerful supporter of the Houthis.
The air raids, which hit the Defence Ministry and other
facilities, lasted for hours, residents told Reuters. "The sky
was lit up," said Fadel Muhammad. "We heard big explosions."
Saleh is still influential in the military, despite giving
up power in 2012 after mass protests against his rule,
complicating efforts to stabilise the country.
Troops loyal to him are backing Houthi forces fighting his
successor President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, a former general
seen by the Houthis as a pawn of Sunni Gulf Arab monarchies and
the West. Hadi has fled to Saudi Arabia.
Yemen's 150,000 barrel-per-day Aden refinery has shut as the
conflict worsened, industry sources said. The refinery earlier
suspended its tender process for importing oil products, due to
the crisis and several tankers headed to the country have been
diverted away.
Aden residents said electricity and water had been cut off
in several districts, rubbish had been left uncollected and
hospitals were unable to cope with the number of wounded.
A car bomb detonated outside a security building used by
Houthi militiamen in central Yemen, killing at least seven
people and wounding dozens, residents and a local official said.
The city of Bayhan in Shabwa province has witnessed heavy
fighting between the Houthi fighters and local militiamen who
have been supported by days of Saudi-led air strikes.
"The humanitarian situation in Aden is catastrophic and
disastrous, both in terms of the rising number of killed and
injured as well as in declining capabilities of medics, along
with shortages in water and electricity," local health ministry
official Al-Khadr Lawsar said.
"We call on fighters to adhere to international law and
respect the work of ambulances and medical staff in the field,"
he added, citing the fatal shooting of two brothers working for
the Red Crescent while evacuating wounded last week.
Aden residents reported heavy explosions from coalition air
strikes and naval bombardment on Houthi positions which shook
windows throughout the city.
An Indian ship captain working in Aden was killed in
shelling on the city's dockyard overnight, his company
announced, and local media reported that Houthi and allied army
units had fired mortars into the area.
An air strike hit a local government compound in the
northern suburb of Dar Saad and fires in Aden's outskirts sent
plumes of smoke into the air.
Two planes carrying emergency medical aid landed in Sanaa on
Friday, the first deliveries from international aid groups since
the heavy fighting began.
They were brought in by the International Committee of the
Red Cross and the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, which
had been trying for days to get aid flights into the country.
