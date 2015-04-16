(Adds quotes)
RIYADH, April 16 Yemeni Vice President Khaled
Bahah said on Thursday he hoped a Saudi-led Arab coalition
battling Iranian-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen would not send in
ground troops.
Arab military exercises planned for Saudi Arabia have raised
speculation that the coalition, which has been bombing the
Houthis from the air for three weeks, is considering land
operations.
"We still hope that there is no ground campaign in line with
the air strikes," Bahah told a news conference in the Saudi
capital Riyadh.
He called on the armed forces to support the "legitimate"
Yemeni government in exile and said a ceasefire must precede any
peace initiative.
"At this historic moment, we send our call to all the sons
of the armed and security forces to act on behalf of the
legitimate state," said Bahah.
Army units loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh have
joined forces with Houthi rebels against supporters of the
government and forced it to flee.
Bahah said no peace initiatives would be considered until
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and his government returned to
the southern city of Aden, where they enjoy the most support.
(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Writing by Michael Georgy;
Editing by Andrew Roche)