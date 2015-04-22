(Adds Saudi ambassador and U.S. official)
* Coalition launches at least 12 air strikes
* Houthis take over army base
* Pro-Hadi fighters clash with Houthis throughout south
* Former president welcomes end to campaign of strikes
* Iran calls for renewed push for political solution
By Mohammed Ghobari Mohammed Mukhashef
CAIRO/ADEN, April 22 Saudi-led coalition
warplanes bombed Yemen on Wednesday despite an announcement by
Riyadh that it was ending its campaign of air strikes, while
renewed fighting erupted on the ground between rebels and forces
loyal to the exiled president.
The hostilities illustrated how difficult it will be to find
a political solution to a war stirring animosities between rival
Gulf powers Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Tuesday's announcement by Riyadh that it would end almost a
month of air strikes against the Iranian-allied Houthis drew
positive responses from both the White House and Tehran.
But hours later, air strikes and ground fighting resumed and
the International Red Cross described the humanitarian situation
as "catastrophic." The rebel Houthi movement said it wanted a
return to United Nations peace talks, but only after a complete
halt to air strikes.
Houthi fighters, meanwhile, captured an army base loyal to
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in the city of Taiz. A Saudi
air strike hit the headquarters shortly afterwards, residents
said. Coalition planes later hit rebel positions in southern
Yemen with 12 more air strikes, residents said.
Also in southern Yemen, pro-Hadi militiamen fought against
the Houthis and their army allies loyal to powerful former
President Ali Abdullah Saleh, and residents in the port of Aden
reported tank shelling and automatic gunfire.
Yemen's south has been a bulwark of resistance against the
Houthi advance, and locals expressed dismay at the end to Saudi
strikes, which had supported their forces.
"The decision was strange and totally unexpected. Our
fighters had made gains but needed more Saudi air support; now
we hear the Houthis and Saleh's people are advancing in many
places," said Aden resident Saleh Salem Ba Aqeel.
In Washington, Saudi Ambassador Adel al-Jubeir made clear
that the bombing campaign was not entirely over and warned of a
fresh Houthi assault on Aden "from three sides." He told
reporters the Saudis would continue to use force "to stop them
from taking Yemen over by aggressive action."
DIALOGUE
Saudi Arabia's military intervention in Yemen shows that the
Sunni monarchy will stand up to Iran and that Arab states can
protect their interests without U.S. leadership, the kingdom's
ambassador to Britain, Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf, told Reuters
in an interview.
Saudi Arabia's announcement that it would end its campaign
cast doubt over its next moves against its Houthi enemies, whose
seizure of swaths of Yemen in recent months stirred Saudi fears
that Iran is acquiring decisive influence in a country Riyadh
sees as its backyard.
A Gulf official told Reuters that the new phase would see a
downscaling of military activity by the Saudi-led coalition with
no further bombing of fixed military targets.
U.S. authorities, increasingly concerned that a lethal al
Qaeda branch is exploiting Yemen's chaos to expand, encouraged
the Saudis in recent days to curtail the air assault and open
the way for negotiations, a U.S. official said. Washington has
struggled to maintain its campaign of drone strikes there
despite evacuation of American military personnel from the
country.
On the political front, the official said, there was
movement toward a dialogue, and that both Saleh's followers and
the Houthis should have a voice in the discussions.
Saleh welcomed the Saudi announcement and called for talks,
while the Houthis have yet to react beyond calling for mass
protests against the Saudi "aggression" for Thursday.
A Yemeni official told Reuters that the warring parties were
discussing a seven-point peace plan offered by neighboring Oman,
which has stayed neutral in the conflict, involving the
reinstatement of Hadi's government and a Houthi withdrawal from
leading cities, previously non-starters for the group.
The White House on Wednesday said Yemen remained unstable
and much more work needed to be done in the region on a
diplomatic solution, despite the declared halt to the Saudi-led
bombing.
"RESTORING HOPE"
Saudi Arabia said a new phase called "Operation Restoring
Hope" would now begin in which political, diplomatic and
military action would be combined but the main focus would be on
the political process and aid efforts.
The conflict has created severe shortages of food and other
supplies by closing sea and airports. The World Health
Organization said on Tuesday that 944 people were reported
killed and 3,487 wounded in Yemen in the month up to Friday.
The United States said on Monday an aircraft carrier and
guided-missile cruiser had gone to waters off Yemen to join
seven other U.S. warships already in the area.
The Pentagon said the ships were there to ensure freedom of
navigation through the area, which is vital to oil shipping and
controls approaches to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.
It said the ships were also watching a flotilla of Iranian
cargo vessels that had approached Yemen.
President Barack Obama warned Iran on Tuesday not to send
weapons to Yemen that could be used to threaten shipping traffic
in the region.
Iran called for all sides in Yemen's conflict to start
negotiations, saying long-term peace was possible.
"History has demonstrated that military intervention is not
a proper response to these crises and will instead exacerbate
the situation," Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said at an
Asian-African conference in Jakarta.
The United States and Saudi Arabia have accused Shi'ite Iran
of arming the Houthis, a claim Iran denies.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashef, Mohammed Ghobari, Maha El
Dahan, Amena Bakr, Sami Aboudi and Angus McDowall, Warren
Strobel, Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by
William Maclean, Giles Elgood and Jonathan Oatis)