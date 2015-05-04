(Refiles to add INTERVIEW tag in headline)
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH May 4 Special forces troops fighting the
Houthi militia in Aden were Yemenis deployed there two weeks ago
after retraining in Gulf Arab countries, not foreign troops,
Yemen's Foreign Minister Reyad Yassin Abdulla said on Monday.
Their smart uniforms and equipment led to reports on Sunday
that a Saudi-led Arab coalition had sent in ground troops after
weeks of air strikes against the Iran-allied Houthi rebels and
army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.
"It's a group of the Yemeni forces. We retrained them and we
send them to organise things. We are now training more and we
are sending more," Abdulla, part of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi's government in exile in Riyadh, said in an interview.
The rebel forces hold swathes of Yemen, having advanced
hundreds of miles across the country from their northern
stronghold in recent months and are now fighting for control of
the southern port city of Aden.
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Monday that
the alliance was considering calling truces in specific areas in
Yemen to allow in humanitarian supplies.
Saudi Arabia is trying to restore Hadi's government and a
major part of the Saudi-led coalition's strategy is to split
Saleh's army units from the lightly armed Houthis, who might
struggle on their own to hold the captured southern regions.
Abdulla said Saleh still wanted to leave Yemen but that Gulf
countries would not meet his terms, which he said included
taking in hundreds of his followers and granting him a pension.
"He is greedy. He is asking for a lot of money, he is asking
for a lot of followers," he told Reuters in the Saudi capital.
A conference between Yemeni political groups has been
scheduled by Hadi's government for May 18 in Riyadh, but was
rejected by both the Houthis and Saleh, meaning it will not
provide an opportunity for peace talks.
However, several leading figures from Saleh's political
party, the General People's Congress (GPC), have arrived in
Riyadh and pledged loyalty to Hadi's government, Abdulla said,
leaving their former president increasingly isolated.
These include former telecom minister Ahmed bin Dagher,
Bakeel tribal chief Mohammed al-Shayef, former GPC secretary
general Sultan al-Barakani, and former Sanaa governor Abdulqader
Hilal, he said.
Other Saleh loyalists had also fled Yemen and abandoned the
former president but had not come to Riyadh, he said, noting
that Yemen's speaker of parliament Yahya al-Rai'i had contacted
Hadi to pledge his allegiance and was in hiding.
General Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar, a once powerful figure in
Yemen's army who fled to Saudi Arabia last year as the Houthis
advanced, is not in contact with Hadi's government, he said.
Reuters could not independently verify the status of the
officials Abdulla mentioned.
Meanwhile, Hadi's government has drawn up a list of about 50
Yemeni politicians associated with Saleh whom it accuses of war
crimes in the period since the Houthis seized Sanaa last year.
"Those who are coming to Riyadh and their hands were
involved in Yemeni blood, they shouldn't think that since they
came here that we will waive all their previous crimes," Abdulla
said.
Coalition air strikes killed at least five people in the
central province of Ibb and destroyed a cargo plane at Sanaa
airport, while fighting in Aden killed at least five Houthis and
two local fighters, residents said.
(Additional reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf in Aden and
Muhammed Ghobari in Cairo; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Louise
Ireland)