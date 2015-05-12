(Adds UN envoy arrival, quote, aid preparations)
CAIRO May 12 Saudi-led air strikes pounded the
rebel-held Yemeni capital Sanaa on Tuesday and the new United
Nations envoy to the country arrived there hours before a
five-day ceasefire after over six weeks of war was set to begin.
Seeking to restore exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi,
an alliance of Gulf Arab nations has since March 26 been bombing
the Iranian-backed Houthi militia and allied army units that
control much of Yemen.
Backed by Washington, the Sunni Muslim Saudi-led coalition
worries that the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi rebels are a proxy for
what they see as moves by arch-rival Iran to expand its sway in
their backyard, with its huge oil wealth.
Mauritanian diplomat Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed said he had
arrived to prepare for the humanitarian truce and jumpstart
stalled political talks among Yemen's civil war factions.
"We are convinced there is no solution to Yemen's problem
except through a dialogue, which must be Yemeni," the envoy was
quoted by Houthi-controlled state news agency Saba as saying.
Sanaa residents said there were three air strikes on a base
for army contingents aligned with the Houthis in the north of
the capital, sending up a column of smoke.
In the southern port of Aden, witnesses said the alliance
bombed Houthi positions and local armed groups were still
fighting the rebels in the city and throughout Yemen's south.
Aden residents said four residents were killed in Houthi
shelling and four anti-Houthi militiamen operating a tank were
killed in an Arab air strike, one of the first reported
incidents of friendly fire since the campaign began.
On Monday, the Houthis and Saudi forces exchanged heavy
artillery fire along the two countries' rugged desert border.
The ceasefire was set to take effect at 11 p.m. (2000 GMT)
to allow the shipment of food and medicine to the blockaded
country, which aid groups warn faces a humanitarian catastrophe.
Adrian Edwards, a spokesman for U.N. refugee agency UNHCR,
said planes were poised to take off from Dubai in the United
Arab Emirates bearing 300 tonnes of sleeping mats, blankets and
tent material.
"The UNHCR is making final preparations for a huge airlift
of humanitarian aid into Yemen's Sanaa, to take place over the
next days if today's proposed ceasefire comes into effect and
holds," he told a briefing in Geneva.
As of Wednesday, the U.N. agency OCHA said 1,527 people have
died in the Arabian Peninsula country's conflict, among them 646
civilians, and 6,266 have been wounded.
