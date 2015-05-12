(Updates with start of truce)
* Strikes hit Sanaa army base, pro-Saudi forces in Aden
* Truce set to take effect at 11 p.m. (2000 GMT)
* New U.N. envoy arrives to jumpstart political talks
* Air strikes in capital on Monday reportedly killed 90
By Mohammed Ghobari and Mohammed Mukhashaf
CAIRO/ADEN, May 12 Saudi-led air strikes hit the
rebel-held Yemeni capital Sanaa hours before a five-day
humanitarian truce took effect on Tuesday, and Washington
cautioned against "provocative actions" after Iran dispatched a
cargo ship to Yemen.
The ceasefire began at 11 p.m. (2000 GMT), said Brigadier
General Ahmed Asseri, spokesman for a Saudi-led coalition which
has been striking the country's Houthi rebels since March 26.
It is intended to allow the shipment of food and medicine to
the country, which aid groups warn faces a humanitarian
catastrophe after more than seven weeks of war.
There was no let up in fighting, despite the imminent truce.
The Houthis shelled Saudi border areas in Jizan province
until the last moments before the ceasefire started, Asseri said
on al-Arabiya television, adding that this gave him no
confidence the rebel group intended to keep to the truce.
And as the ceasefire neared, witnesses said the Saudi-led
alliance bombed Houthi positions in the southern port of Aden,
where local armed groups were still fighting the rebels.
The United States said it was tracking Iranian warships
accompanying the vessel bound for Hodaida port, and urged Iran
instead to use a U.N. distribution hub in Djibouti to provide
help to people in the war-damaged Arabian Peninsula country.
"We would discourage any provocative actions," said U.S.
State Department spokesman Jeff Rathke.
Iran is an ally of the Houthi movement, Yemen's most
powerful political faction which the coalition accuses of
toppling the country's rightful government.
Iranian warships will escort the vessel, a naval commander
was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.
"The 34th fleet, which is currently in the Gulf of Aden, has
special responsibility to protect the Iranian humanitarian aid
ship," Admiral Hossein Azad said, referring to a destroyer and
support vessel in international waters off Yemen.
Asseri said any Iranian vessels sailing to Yemen, whether
accompanied by warships or not, needed the permission of the
Yemeni government or the coalition to make the journey.
PROXY
In the latest violence, warplanes bombed targets in the
northern province of Hajja near the border with Saudi Arabia,
killing 20 people, most of them civilians, residents said.
Looking to prepare for the truce and jumpstart stalled
political talks among Yemen's civil war factions, the new U.N.
envoy to the country arrived in Sanaa, saying fighting would not
resolve a conflict that crosses ethnic and religious faultlines.
"We are convinced there is no solution to Yemen's problem
except through a dialogue, which must be Yemeni," the envoy,
Mauritanian diplomat Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, was quoted as
saying by the local Saba news agency.
Seeking to restore exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi,
an alliance of Gulf Arab nations has since March 26 been bombing
the Iranian-backed Houthi militia and allied army units that
control much of Yemen.
Backed by Washington, top oil exporter Saudi Arabia worries
that the Shi'ite Muslim Houthis are a proxy for arch-rival Iran
to expand its sway in the Saudis' backyard.
Saudi-led air strikes on a rocket base in Sanaa on Monday
killed 90 people and wounded 300, a local official was quoted as
telling Saba. If confirmed, the death toll would be among the
highest in a single bombing incident throughout Yemen's war.
Sanaa residents said there were three air strikes on a base
for army contingents aligned with the Houthis in the north of
the capital on Tuesday, sending up a column of smoke.
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir was quoted as saying
on Monday that the truce in Yemen may be extended if "(aid
deliveries) succeeded and if the Houthis and their allies don't
engage in hostile activities".
AIRLIFT
Adrian Edwards of U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said planes were
poised to take off from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates
bearing 300 tonnes of sleeping mats, blankets and tent material.
"The UNHCR is making final preparations for a huge airlift
of humanitarian aid into Yemen's Sanaa, to take place over the
next days if today's proposed ceasefire comes into effect and
holds," he told a briefing in Geneva.
In Aden, locals said four residents were killed in Houthi
shelling, while four anti-Houthi militiamen operating a tank
were killed in an Arab air strike - one of the first reported
incidents of friendly fire since the campaign began.
On Monday, the Houthis and Saudi forces exchanged heavy
artillery fire along the two countries' rugged desert border.
UN human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told a news
briefing in Geneva on Tuesday the total number of civilians
killed since March 26 stood at 828, including 182 children and
91 women, with a further 1,500 injured.
