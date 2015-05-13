* Ceasefire aimed at preventing humanitarian disaster
* Violence dwindles, scattered incidents reported
* Six weeks of fighting leaves Aden battered
(Adds report of fresh attacks, aid agencies, Iranian ship and
Yemeni FM)
By Mohammed Ghobari and Mohammed Mukhashaf
CAIRO/ADEN, May 13 A five-day truce in Yemen
appeared to be broadly holding on Wednesday, despite reports of
air strikes overnight by Saudi-led forces and continued military
activity by the Iranian-allied Houthi group.
Witnesses in the southwestern city of Abyan said warplanes
had hit positions there after the Houthi seized the area
following the start late on Tuesday of the ceasefire, which is
intended to ward off a humanitarian catastrophe.
Residents of the southern provinces of Shabwa and Lahj,
which have witnessed heavy ground clashes between local
militiamen and the Houthis, also reported air strikes overnight.
Saudi Arabia and the Houthis traded accusations of ceasefire
violations along the mountainous Yemeni-Saudi border, but
residents said hostilities appeared to have largely died down.
An alliance of Gulf Arab nations has been bombing Houthi
militia and allied army units that control much of Yemen since
March 26 in what they say is an attempt to restore exiled
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Saudi Arabia and its Sunni Muslim allies believe the Houthis
are a proxy for the influence of their arch-rival, Shi'ite Iran,
in a regional power struggle that has helped exacerbate
sectarian tensions across the Middle East.
Aid agencies said the five-day break in fighting to allow
fuel, medicine, food and aid workers to enter Yemen could be a
"lifeline" for civilians trapped in conflict zones.
"There has been no break whatsoever in the fighting until
now, and the people of Yemen need a respite," said Sitara
Jabeen, spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red
Cross (ICRC) in the Middle East.
However, there was no immediate word of any new supplies
reaching the impoverished nation, that has been beset by more
than four years of political chaos and violence.
An Iranian-flagged ship that Tehran says is carrying
humanitarian supplies for Yemen could reach the port of Hodeida
within four to five days, raising the prospect of a possible
confrontation between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Saudi Arabia, seeking to prevent arms from reaching the
Houthis, says it will not let any ships pass without
authorisation. Iran says it won't let Saudis search the vessel
and has said its warships will escort the vessel.
Yemeni Foreign Minister Reyad Yassin Abdulla said in remarks
broadcast on Al Jazeera television that Hadi's government had
not been approached by Iran to deliver supplies. He said Hadi's
administration had authorised the Saudi-led coalition to "deter
whoever thinks he can violate (Yemeni decisions)."
DEATH, DESTRUCTION
In the bulwark of opposition to the Houthis in the southern
city of Aden, the scale of over six weeks of near constant
clashes and gunfire emerged.
Over 600 people had been killed and 3,000 had been wounded,
while 22,000 residents had been displaced since the Houthis
first pushed into the city on March 25, local watchdog group,
the Aden Centre for Monitoring, said on Wednesday.
The United Nations believes 828 civilians, including 182
children, have been killed across Yemen since March 26.
Aden locals expressed doubts that the ceasefire would last.
"Aden needs a humanitarian truce so badly, given the lack of
food, fuel and everything else. But we question the intentions
of the Houthis and believe they will take advantage of the truce
to take more areas," said Hassan al-Jamal, a resident of Aden.
Residents said heavy clashes between local militiamen and
Houthi fighters broke out in the early evening at Ras Amran, a
suburb west of Aden.
Saudi state television quoted an official source at the
Defence Ministry as saying projectiles had fallen on the Najran
and Jizan areas on Wednesday morning and that some sniper fire
by the Houthis had been detected. There were no casualties.
"The position adopted by the armed forces was to exercise
restraint, abiding by the humanitarian truce approved by the
coalition forces," the television quoted the official as saying.
The Houthis al-Masirah television said at least two shells
were fired from Saudi territory towards Yemen and some 150
rounds of automatic fire, but made no mention of any casualties.
The Saudi state news agency SPA said King Salman, at a royal
court ceremony attended by President Hadi and Yemeni Prime
Minister Khaled Bahah, authorised the laying of the foundation
stone for a humanitarian relief centre.
The Saudi-owned al-Arabiya channel said the monarch had
allocated one billion riyals ($265 million) to the Yemen relief
work, in additional to a similar amount he had pledged earlier.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; additional reporting by Omar
Fahmy in Cairo, Writing by Noah Browning and Sami Aboudi,
editing by Crispian Balmer)