* Iran leaders attack Saudi strikes in Yemen
* Standoff continues over Iranian aid shipment
* Five-day truce began on Tuesday, mostly holding
* Sporadic fighting reported, mainly in south
By Angus McDowall and Mohammed Mukhashef
RIYADH/ANKARA/ADEN, May 14 A top member of
Iran's parliament called Saudi Arabia's King Salman a traitor to
Islam on Thursday, a sharp escalation in rhetoric over Riyadh's
air strikes against an Iranian-allied militia that has seized
much of neighbouring Yemen.
Although a five-day humanitarian truce was largely holding,
and aid was getting to some of the millions of Yemenis deprived
of food, fuel and medicine, tensions were also mounting over an
Iranian relief ship, which Saudi Arabia insisted on inspecting.
Yemen is the latest theatre in Shi'ite Muslim Iran and Sunni
Saudi Arabia's tussle for power across the Middle East, which
has played out along largely sectarian lines but has not yet led
to direct confrontation between the Gulf powers.
Saudi Arabia and Arab states backed by the West have, since
March 26, pounded Houthi rebels aligned with Tehran and forces
loyal to ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, aiming to restore
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, now exiled in Riyadh.
While on a visit to Syria, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, head of the
Iranian parliament's national security and foreign policy
committee, branded King Salman "traitor of the noble Haramayn",
or two sacred sites -- a play on his official title of Custodian
of the Two Holy Mosques.
The Saudi-led coalition has imposed an air and maritime
blockade to stop weapons supplies reaching the Houthis and their
allies, but Iran said it would not let the Saudis inspect an aid
shipment it had sent towards Yemen.
Brigadier General Massoud Jazayeri, Deputy Chief of Iran's
Armed Forces, warned of war if the ship was attacked, and Hadi's
government withdrew its ambassador to Tehran.
WARNING SHOTS
There were hints of a possible resolution as Iran said it
was coordinating with the United Nations to deliver its aid. But
Iranian naval vessels also fired shots over a Singapore-flagged
ship in international waters in the Gulf, in what a U.S.
official said appeared to be a legal dispute.
Gulf leaders, including Saudi Arabia's crown prince, were in
the United States for meetings with U.S. President Barack Obama,
hoping for reassurance that a deal on Iran's nuclear programme
being negotiated with world powers will not harm their security.
On the other side of the Arabian Peninsula, the Houthis and
forces loyal to Saleh remain entrenched across Yemen.
With no party seemingly ready to make concessions for a
political solution, relief agencies were making the most of the
brief truce, which began on Tuesday.
Aid flights were due to start overnight from the United Arab
Emirates to the capital Sanaa, which is under Houthi control and
has faced air strikes but no ground fighting. The United Nations
said aid ships had docked at ports of Hodeida and Aden.
A shipping source in Yemen said at least three ships with
fuel and wheat had docked in Hodeida and in al-Mukalla; Saudi
Arabia had sent eight truckloads of diesel overland to Hadramout
province; and Qatar had sent medicine and food via Djibouti.
The Houthi-run Saba news agency said two planes with medics
and supplies from the International Committee of the Red Cross
and Medecins sans Frontieres had landed in the capital.
In north Yemen, aid agencies started to distribute food to
33,000 people, as well as medicine to hospitals and hygiene kits
to refugees, said the United Nations' Office for the
Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Since Saturday, about 8 percent of the 5 million litres of
fuel needed to distribute aid each month had arrived in Yemen.
TRUCE VIOLATIONS
Saudi Arabia and the Houthis have each accused the other of
violating the truce.
Late on Wednesday, 24 hours after it began, Saudi Arabia
said the Houthis had fired on the Saudi border and were
continuing to fight inside Yemen, but that it would not resume
air strikes yet.
On Thursday, residents said Houthis were still pushing
towards al-Bureiqa, where Aden's oil refineries are located.
Residents also said two people had been killed by Houthi snipers
in Aden, and seven Houthis had died in the city of al-Dhalea.
Talks between political parties other than the Houthis will
start in Riyadh on Sunday and focus on southern demands for
independence, which have grown as a result of the fighting,
Foreign Minister Reyad Yassin Abdulla said.
"Aden and the south has suffered most of the damage, most
demolition, most of the people killed and tortured. The Houthis
concentrated their damage on the south. They killed what
remained of the unity of Yemen," he said by phone.
The former ruling General People's Congress and main
opposition groups including the southern Herak and Islamist
Islah will attend the three-day talks, as well as tribal
leaders, he said.
The United States has pushed Saudi Arabia and Hadi's
government to use the talks as a bridge to wider U.N.-sponsored
discussions including the Houthis, Gulf diplomats have said.
