* Saudis say extending truce depended on Houthis
* Yemeni VP says hopes ceasefire would be extended
* At least 15 killed in overnight clashes
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH, May 17 The U.N. envoy to Yemen called on
a Saudi-led military coalition and its adversaries to extend a
humanitarian truce due to expire at 2000 GMT on Sunday to allow
for the delivery of aid supplies.
Mauritanian diplomat Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed made his
appeal at the opening of a conference of Yemeni parties that
convened in the Saudi capital Riyadh to discuss ways of ending
political turmoil in the impoverished Arabian Peninsula country.
Since Tuesday Saudi-led forces and Yemen's Houthi militias
have largely observed a ceasefire meant to allow for delivery of
food, fuel and medical supplies to millions of Yemenis caught in
the conflict since the alliance began air strikes on March 26.
Sporadic clashes have continued, however, with at least 15
killed overnight in the cities of Taiz and Dhalea, residents
said.
Relief groups say that the five days were hardly enough to
allow sufficient supplies to reach the country of 25 million.
Impoverished and strife-torn even before the war, Yemen is
now mired in a humanitarian catastrophe, as 300,000 people have
been displaced by the conflict and 12 million are short of food.
"This humanitarian truce now must transform into a permanent
ceasefire and all violence must end no matter where it is ... in
this spirit, I ask all parties to renew their commitment to this
humanitarian truce for another five days," Ould Cheikh Ahmed
told the meeting, attended by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Saudi Arabia has said that extending the truce depended on
how the Iranian-backed Houthis and their ally, former President
Ali Abdullah Saleh, complied with the ceasefire.
The world's top oil exporter has accused the Houthis of
violating the truce but said it would exercise self restraint to
allow the delivery of badly needed supplies to Yemenis.
Yemeni Vice President Khaled Bahah, who also heads the
government in exile, said his administration was in favour of
extending the truce but a decision on that depended on the
situation on the ground.
"We need the ceasefire to continue for long, not just for a
few days, but it depends on the operation on the ground," Bahah
told Reuters in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
"There is an effort for an extension, but it depends on how
it is on the ground. But it's our wish from the government side
that we need to extend it," he added.
AID, FIGHTING
Hadi, addressing the conference, demanded that the Houthis
quit cities they had captured since they moved on Sanaa and
pushed his government aside in September last year.
"I hope that operations Decisive Storm and Restoring Hope
achieve their strategic goals in guaranteeing the withdrawal of
militias from the cities they've occupied and not letting these
militias take advantage of the truce to expand more and kill
civilians," he said, referring to the Saudi-led campaign.
The conference was rejected by both the Houthis and fighters
loyal to former president Saleh, meaning it will not provide an
opportunity for peace talks.
However, some leading figures from Saleh's party, the
General People's Congress (GPC), have travelled to Riyadh and
pledged loyalty to Hadi's government.
Aid flights have started from the United Arab Emirates to
the capital Sanaa, which is under Houthi control and has faced
air strikes but no ground fighting. The United Nations said aid
ships had docked at ports of Hodeida and Aden.
On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said more
than 20 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies had been sent
from Dubai to Djibouti for delivery to Yemen. It said it was
increasing shipments of medical supplies during the truce.
A shipping source in Yemen said seven ships with fuel, wheat
and food had docked in Hodeida and in al-Mukalla on Friday.
On Sunday, a vessel with more than 30,000 food parcels sent
by the UAE docked at al-Buraiqa port, near the oil refinery in
the southern city of Aden. Aden itself is under control of
anti-Houthi forces, according to shipping sources in the city.
The sources said this was the fist aid consignment to reach
Aden, which has been devastated by heavy fighting.
In some of the worst clashes since the truce, at least 10
people died in overnight battles in Taiz city between Houthis
and local militiamen, residents and medical sources said.
Some fighting also took place in the city of Dhalea on
Saturday night and residents reported at least five people
killed. Clashes were under way in Shabwa, a province east of
Aden, where local fighters were trying to wrest back the
provincial capital, Artaq, from the Houthis.
