* Strikes resume soon after truce expires
* Explosions heard near airport
* Hopes were for truce to be extended
(Recasts with truce expiring, strikes resuming, army statement)
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH, May 17 A Saudi Arabian-led coalition
resumed air strikes against Yemen's Houthi militia in Aden
overnight, hours after the expiry of a truce meant to facilitate
badly needed humanitarian aid, a Reuters eyewitness said.
The witness said explosions could be heard near the southern
city's airport and the districts of Khor Maksar and Crater
shortly the five-day ceasefire expired on Sunday at 2000 GMT. No
further details were immediately available.
Late on Sunday a spokesman for the army, much of which is
allied to the Houthis, welcomed a request by the U.N. envoy to
Yemen to extend the truce to allow more aid to be delivered to
the war-damaged Arabian Peninsula country.
"We welcome the call by the UN envoy to Yemen ... regarding
the extension of the truce and the need to deliver humanitarian
aid to citizens," Yemen's Houthi-controlled state news agency
SABA quoted Brigadier General Sharaf Luqman as saying.
Mauritanian diplomat Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed made his
appeal at the opening of a conference of Yemeni parties that
convened in the Saudi capital Riyadh to discuss ways of ending
Yemen's political turmoil.
Since Tuesday Saudi-led forces and Yemen's Houthi militias
had largely observed a ceasefire meant to allow delivery of
food, fuel and medical supplies to millions of Yemenis caught in
the conflict since the alliance began air strikes on March 26.
Sporadic clashes had continued, however, with at least 15
killed overnight Saturday-Sunday in the cities of Taiz and
Dhalea, residents said.
Relief groups say that the five days were hardly enough to
allow sufficient supplies to reach the country of 25 million.
Impoverished and strife-torn even before the war, Yemen is
now mired in a humanitarian catastrophe, as 300,000 people have
been displaced by the conflict and 12 million are short of food.
"I am hopeful (there will be an extension)," Ould Cheikh
Ahmed told journalists on the sidelines of the conference,
attended by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. "All my first
contacts indicate that we have a chance, but I am really calling
on all parties to extend this for a minimum of five days."
Saudi Arabia has said that extending the truce depended on
how the Houthis and their ally, former President Ali Abdullah
Saleh, complied with the ceasefire.
The world's top oil exporter has accused the Houthis of
violating the truce but said it would exercise self-restraint to
allow the delivery of badly needed supplies to Yemenis.
Yemeni Vice President Khaled Bahah, who also heads the
government in exile, said his administration was in favour of
extending the truce but a decision on that depended on the
situation on the ground.
"We need the ceasefire to continue for long, not just for a
few days, but it depends on the operation on the ground," Bahah
told Reuters in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
"There is an effort for an extension, but it depends on how
it is on the ground. But it's our wish from the government side
that we need to extend it," he added.
AID, FIGHTING
Hadi told the conference that the Iran-allied Houthis must
quit cities they had captured since they moved on Sanaa and
pushed his government aside in September last year, adding that
they should not be allowed to "take advantage of the truce to
expand more and kill civilians."
The conference was rejected by both the Houthis and fighters
loyal to former president Saleh, meaning it will not provide an
opportunity for peace talks.
However, some leading figures from Saleh's party, the
General People's Congress (GPC), have travelled to Riyadh and
pledged loyalty to Hadi's government.
Ould Cheikh Ahmed said the United Nations, which had
previously sponsored Yemeni discussions on ways of ending the
crisis before the Saudi-led air strikes began, was looking to
resuming the talks in Geneva around the end of May.
"We need flexibility, we need open minds... and we need them
to come with an open mind and no preconditions," he said.
Aid flights have started from the United Arab Emirates to
the capital Sanaa, which is under Houthi control and has faced
air strikes but no ground fighting. The United Nations said aid
ships had docked at ports in Hodeida and Aden.
On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said more
than 20 tonnes of medical supplies had been sent from Dubai to
Djibouti for delivery to Yemen. It said it was increasing
shipments of medical supplies during the truce.
A shipping source in Yemen said seven ships with fuel, wheat
and food had docked in Hodeida and in al-Mukalla on Friday.
On Sunday, a vessel with more than 30,000 food parcels sent
by the UAE docked at al-Buraiqa port, near the oil refinery in
the southern city of Aden. Aden itself is under control of
anti-Houthi forces, according to shipping sources in the city.
The sources said this was the first aid consignment to reach
Aden, which has been devastated by heavy fighting.
In some of the worst clashes since the truce, at least 10
people died in overnight battles in Taiz city between Houthis
and local militiamen, residents and medical sources said.
Some fighting also took place in the city of Dhalea on
Saturday night and residents reported at least five people
killed. Clashes were under way in Shabwa, a province east of
Aden, where local fighters were trying to wrest back the
provincial capital, Artaq, from the Houthis.
