* 40 dead, mainly civilians, from air raids in border zone
* Another 40 killed at army base in capital Sanaa
* Saudi-led coalition launches first attack on Yemen navy
By Mohammed Ghobari
CAIRO, May 27 Saudi-led air strikes killed at
least 80 people near Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia and in the
capital Sanaa on Wednesday, residents said, the deadliest day of
bombing in over two months of war in Yemen.
Iranian-backed Houthi rebels seized Sanaa last September and
then thrust into central and south Yemen. Seeing the Houthi
advance as a bridgehead for Iranian influence in the region, a
Saudi-led coalition began air strikes on March 26 in a campaign
to restore Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to power.
Wednesday's air raids on the Bakeel al-Meer area in Hajjah
province across Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen killed at least
40 people, most of them civilians, local inhabitants said.
Tribesmen aligned with the Houthis have been fighting Saudi
ground forces in the area, and border clashes have escalated the
conflict between the Shi'ite Muslim rebels and the coalition of
Sunni Muslim Gulf Arab states.
"Houthi gunmen were attacking Saudi border positions from
this area but the coalition's planes failed to hit the fighters
and bombed civilians (instead)," one resident told Reuters by
telephone.
Several hours later, air strikes on a special forces base
allied with the Houthis in central Sanaa, the Houthi-run state
news agency Saba said, in an account confirmed by residents.
"Around 40 people were martyred and more than 100 others
were wounded, according to a preliminary toll, in bombing by the
Saudi aggression's planes on the Sabaaeen area in the capital
Sanaa today," the Saba dispatch said.
A Yemeni soldier who survived the attack said the raid hit a
warehouse where soldiers and Houthi militiamen were receiving
their weapons. "So far we're not sure how many are dead," the
soldier told Reuters.
"There were many people at the entrance to the warehouse,
getting their weapons, farmers, cooks (and also soldiers); these
poor people were standing at the entrance to the warehouse. Two
strikes, two hits, (occurred) one right after the other. The
warehouses are completely destroyed."
Yemeni army units loyal to former president Ali Abdullah
Saleh, forced from power by a popular uprising in 2011, are
fighting alongside the Houthis.
PORT BOMBED, TALKS DELAYED
Arab warplanes and ships also hammered Yemen's largest
military port in the Red Sea city of Hodeida at dawn on
Wednesday, a local official said, the most serious attack on the
country's navy in over two months of war.
Hodeida and its military bases are aligned with the Houthis,
the most powerful force in Yemen's complex conflict, which also
involves southern secessionist militia, local tribal forces and
Islamist militants such as al Qaeda's regional wing.
"The naval base was bombed by aircraft and ships. Large
parts of it were destroyed and two warships were hit, and one of
them, named the Bilqis, was destroyed and sank onto its side,
and five gunboats shelled the administrative buildings of the
base," the official told Reuters by telephone from Hodeida.
Houthi forces shelled the southern city of Aden, a bastion
of resistance against their moves into Yemen's south, and local
fighters built on gains against the Houthis in recent days by
seizing their last military post in the nearby city of Dalea.
Sunni Arab states see the Houthis as a proxy for projecting
the power of arch-rival Iran in the Arabian Peninsula.
Yemen's exiled government in Saudi Arabia has said the
Houthis must recognise its authority and vacate Yemen's main
cities before any peace talks can begin.
The United Nations said on Tuesday U.N.-backed negotiations
which were set for May 28 in Geneva had been postponed.
(Additional reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf in Aden; Writing by
Noah Browning; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Mark Heinrich)