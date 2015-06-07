SANAA, June 7 Saudi-led air strikes killed at
least 20 soldiers who had gathered to collect their salaries at
the Yemeni army headquarters in the capital Sanaa on Sunday,
government officials and residents said.
They said that four explosions shook the compound in central
Sanaa, where the soldiers allied with the Houthi group that
dominates Yemen had gathered since Saturday evening to get their
pay cheques.
Saudi-led forces have been pounding the Houthi group since
March 26 in a campaign aimed at restoring President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi to power.
Residents said Saudi-led aircraft also targeted other
military camps east and west of the capital but there was no
immediate word on casualties.
On Saturday, the Houthis and their army allies fired a Scud
missile into Saudi Arabia which the kingdom said it shot down,
in a major escalation of two months of war.
Arab air strikes and shelling after the attack killed 38
Yemenis in provinces near Saudi Arabia, according to reports in
the Houthi-controlled state news agency Saba which could not be
immediately confirmed.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh,
editing by Sami Aboudi and Jane Merriman)