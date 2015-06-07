SANAA, June 7 Saudi-led air strikes killed at least 20 soldiers who had gathered to collect their salaries at the Yemeni army headquarters in the capital Sanaa on Sunday, government officials and residents said.

They said that four explosions shook the compound in central Sanaa, where the soldiers allied with the Houthi group that dominates Yemen had gathered since Saturday evening to get their pay cheques.

Saudi-led forces have been pounding the Houthi group since March 26 in a campaign aimed at restoring President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to power.

Residents said Saudi-led aircraft also targeted other military camps east and west of the capital but there was no immediate word on casualties.

On Saturday, the Houthis and their army allies fired a Scud missile into Saudi Arabia which the kingdom said it shot down, in a major escalation of two months of war.

Arab air strikes and shelling after the attack killed 38 Yemenis in provinces near Saudi Arabia, according to reports in the Houthi-controlled state news agency Saba which could not be immediately confirmed. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh, editing by Sami Aboudi and Jane Merriman)