SANAA, June 17 Arab air strikes hit military
targets throughout Yemen on Wednesday and expanded into one
western province for the first time, despite peace talks in
Geneva aimed at ending almost three months of fighting.
The bombings hit army bases in the capital, Sanaa, and
Houthi militia targets in Yemen's central desert and the
mountainous province of Mahweet, one of the last provinces in
Yemen not to be bombed since the Arab campaign began on March
26.
A coalition of Sunni Muslim states led by Saudi Arabia has
been bombing the Iran-allied Houthis, who hail from a Shi'ite
sect, and their allies in Yemen's army since then. Their aim is
to restore Yemen's exiled president to power and head off what
they see as Shi'ite Iran's expansion in the region.
The Houthis seized Sanaa in September and pressed on into
the country's centre and south, forcing President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi and his government into exile in Saudi Arabia.
The militia denies any military link to Tehran and says it
is winning a revolution against Sunni Muslim militants and a
corrupt government.
United Nations-backed talks among Yemen's warring factions
are entering a second day in Geneva, and the U.N's special envoy
to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, began shuttle diplomacy on
Wednesday to bridge differences. But the two sides still refused
to sit at the same table and laid out clashing agendas.
In a televised speech on Tuesday, Houthi leader Abdel-Malek
al-Houthi, held out hope for a resolution but accused his Yemeni
opponents of seeking to advance Saudi Arabia's agenda.
"There is nothing hindering a political solution in the
country; the solution is available, but they (Saudis) are the
ones who ruin it with their aggression," he said.
Hadi and the Arab states have demanded the Houthis comply
with a U.N. Security Council Resolution in April calling on the
group to quit Yemen's main cities.
Adel Al-Jubeir, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, blamed the
Houthis for the lack of progress.
"Houthis and their allies resorted to violence ... thus the
ceasefire and truce is in their hands," al-Jubeir told reporters
at a meeting of the Organization of Islamic States in the
kingdom, according to the Kuwait state news agency KUNA.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning;
Editing by Larry King)