ADEN, July 16 Several ministers and top
intelligence officials touched down by helicopter in Yemen's
war-torn southern city of Aden, Yemeni officials said, in the
first visit by the exiled government based in Saudi Arabia in
more than three months of war.
"(Exiled President) Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi delegated this
group to return to Aden to work to prepare the security
situation and ensure stability ahead of a revival of the
institutions of state in Aden," one of the officials told
Reuters.
