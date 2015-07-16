* Visit is first by exiled government in over three months
* Official says plans under way to rebuild the state
* Comes after military gains against Houthis
(detail on UAE soldier death and Aden offensive development)
By Mohammed Mukhashaf
ADEN, July 16 Senior members of Yemen's exiled
administration flew into Aden on Thursday to make preparations
for the government's return, an official said, three months
after being pushed out by the armed Houthi group.
The visit by ministers and intelligence officials follows
military setbacks for the Houthis at the hands of Saudi-backed
Yemeni fighters which may mark a turning point in the conflict
that has killed more than 3,000 people.
The southern port city of Aden has been a focus of fighting
since the Houthis first laid siege to it in March when it was
home to the government which subsequently fled to Saudi Arabia.
"(Exiled President) Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi delegated this
group to return to Aden to work to prepare the security
situation and ensure stability ahead of a revival of the
institutions of state in Aden," a local official told Reuters
after the group arrived by helicopter at a military air base.
The delegation included the ministers of the interior and
transport, a former interior minister, the intelligence chief
and the deputy head of the house of representatives.
Local fighters have wrested Yemen's airport and main seaport
from the northern militia group in the past two days, in
fighting that killed dozens of people, according to medics.
By Thursday afternoon, Saudi-backed militiamen battled their
way into the centre of Crater district of Aden, the spokesman
for anti-Houthi forces in the city told Reuters.
"The Popular Resistance ... entered the Maidan area in the
heart of Crater and are in the process of clearing the streets
of remaining Houthi elements," Ali al-Ahmedi told Reuters,
adding that dozens had been killed on both sides.
The Shi'ite Muslim Houthis seized Sanaa in September and
pushed into Yemen's south and east in March and April in what
they say is a revolution against a corrupt government and
hardline Sunni Muslim militants.
In a statement posted on Houthi-controlled state media, the
group said it was weathering the Aden offensive, which has been
supported by air strikes by a Saudi-led coalition which seeks to
return Hadi to power.
"Over 150 air strikes did not deter the advance of the army
and popular committees in achieving victories against the
elements of extremism, al Qaeda terrorism, Hadi militias and
Saudi mercenaries," news agency Saba quoted a pro-Houthi
military official saying.
CLEARING RUBBLE
Houthi forces fired Katyusha rockets at the Aden oil
refinery west of the city, detonating an oil tank and causing a
huge blaze, witnesses and officials said.
Arab coalition ships and warplanes bombed trucks carrying
Houthi reinforcements towards the city, local fighters said.
Residents said they were starting to clear rubble and piles
of trash in the districts won from Houthi fighters which were
spared street battles for the first time in over three months.
The local fighters said they had put under siege the two
main districts still under Houthi control, and that Arab
coalition ships had shelled a main checkpoint outside the city.
Arab countries, particularly the United Arab Emirates, have
shipped around 100 armoured vehicles to the war effort, they
said.
Backed by Saudi-led air strikes, militia officials said they
were also advancing toward one of Yemen's most important air
bases about 50 km (30 miles) north of Aden.
Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri, spokesman for the Saudi-led
coalition, said the gains were a joint effort between local
fighters, army units, the exiled government and the alliance.
"There is daily, ongoing coordination to push the operations
forward ... on the level of information, military training and
especially supporting the air operations to achieve results on
the ground," Asseri told Saudi Ekhbariya TV.
The United Arab Emirates said on Thursday one of its
soldiers had been killed fighting with Saudi-led forces in
Yemen.
