* Despite sporadic gunfire, city won by anti-Houthi fighters
* Exiled president says reconquest of Yemen underway
* Residents rejoice in newfound freedom from shelling
* Ex-strongman pledges to resist Saudi-led "conspiracy"
By Mohammed Mukhashaf
ADEN, July 17 Saudi-backed Yemeni fighters
completed their offensive to retake the southern city of Aden
from the Houthi militia on Friday, residents said, as fighting
in one main district subsided.
Their victory in the port city - backed up by training and
heavy weapons delivered by an Arab military coalition - marks a
turning point in almost four months of aerial bombing and civil
war in which battle lines seldom changed but more than 3,500
people have been killed and a million displaced.
The war in Yemen has pitted the Sunni Muslim Gulf states
which support the exiled government against the Shi'ite Houthis
allied to Iran, in a conflict that has further raised the stakes
as the Middles East grapples with regional rivalries and
sectarian strife.
Aden has been a focus of fighting since the Iranian-allied
Houthis first laid siege to it in March when it was the last
bastion to the government which then fled to Saudi Arabia.
Several residents displaced from their homes in Tawahi, a
district in the west of the city which had been the last redoubt
of the Houthis in Aden, told Reuters they had returned to their
homes and that despite occasional gunfire the streets were
controlled by anti-Houthi gunmen.
Khaled Bahah, vice president of Yemen's exiled government in
Riyadh, hailed the "liberation" of the city on his Facebook
page, and several ministers and top intelligence officials
touched down in the city on Friday to prepare it as a base to
revive the shattered Yemeni state.
Once one of the world's busiest ports, Aden sits near the
Bab al-Mandab shipping lane, a major energy gateway for Europe,
Asia and the United States via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.
Exiled president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi praised the fighters
and the Arab alliance, promising that the gains in Aden were the
start of a drive to take back the country.
"We will soon achieve a glorious victory in Yemen, our
beloved country, in its entirety ... the victory in Aden will be
the key to saving our cause," Hadi said in a televised speech.
"PRAISE GOD"
Reuters witnesses reported seeing streets filled up with
cars and pedestrians and residents pinned down my deadly
shelling day and night emerged in safety.
"Praise God," said 35-year-old fish seller Wasseem al-Hiswa.
"We're so happy we can return to our normal lives after such
suffering for almost four months. But huge problems remain -
water and electricity cut off often, so we're still suffering a
lot," he said.
Ali Al-Ahmedi, spokesman for the local fighters in Aden,
told Reuters that dozens of Houthi fighters had surrendered to
the militiamen as they lost ground.
The advances began on Tuesday when local fighters seized the
city's international airport, followed by the main sea port the
next day, then one district after another.
Fighters and eyewitnesses say the Aden offensive was backed
up by donations of heavy weapons by the Arab alliance including
around 100 armoured vehicles by the United Arab Emirates.
Dozens have been killed on both sides in the clashes since
the beginning of the week, medics said.
The Shi'ite Muslim Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, in
September and pushed into Yemen's south and east in March and
April in what they say is a revolution against a corrupt
government and hardline Sunni Muslim militants.
Their spread has been aided by most of Yemen's army, which
remains loyal to former strongman President Ali Abdullah Saleh,
who was ousted in Arab Spring protests in 2011.
In a statement on his official twitter page, Saleh said
Yemen would continue to resist the Saudi-backed campaign.
"We will thwart one of the most dangerous conspiracies yet
against our people ... no matter how long the aggression
continues and the aggressors go to far in their war of
extermination, no matter how long it lasts it will end in
failure," Saleh wrote.
Fighters said they were advancing towards the Anad air base
60 km (40 miles) north of Aden with backing from air strikes.
Nevertheless, on the Muslim feasting holiday of Eid, food
and basic supplies were being blocked at Houthi checkpoints on
the city's outskirts, residents said.
(Additional reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah
Browning; Editing by Giles Elgood)