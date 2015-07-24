(Adds Saudi border town shelling by Houthis)
ADEN, July 24 Two Saudi aircraft landed at Aden
on Friday bringing equipment needed to re-open the city's
airport four months after the Yemeni civil war shut it down,
Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.
Aden International Airport was recaptured on July 14 by Gulf
Arab-backed Yemeni forces as they drove Iranian-allied Houthi
forces out of the southern port city and much of the surrounding
areas.
Houthi fighters allied with army units loyal to former
President Ali Abdullah Saleh captured Aden in March and April at
the outset of the country's four-month-old war, dealing a blow
to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, an ally of Saudi Arabia and
the United States.
Hadi and his aides fled to Riyadh as Houthi forces, who had
seized the capital in September, closed in on Aden. In the wake
of Aden's recapture, his ministers are slowly returning there.
If the airport resumes regular operations using the
equipment carried by the plane that landed on Friday, then the
city is expected to be able to expedite the import of badly
needed emergency humanitarian aid.
Four months of air raids and civil war have killed more than
3,500 people in Yemen. Aden has suffered especially, with acute
shortages of food, medicine and fuel.
Aden and the other southern provinces have been largely
inaccessible to U.N. food aid, and about 13 million people -
more than half the population - are thought to be in dire need
of food.
A coalition of Arab states has been bombarding Houthi forces
since late March in a bid to reinstate Hadi. It has also run
training programs for Yemeni soldiers loyal to Hadi and dropped
arms to local forces fighting the Houthis.
The first plane to land at Aden airport since pro-Hadi
government forces took over was Saudi, carrying weapons and
military assistance. An aircraft from the United Arab Emirates
(UAE) landed at dawn on Friday at Aden airport carrying
humanitarian aid, Al Arabiya reported.
In the latest military action, coalition warplanes bombed
targets across Yemen including the capital Sanaa on Friday,
according to Houthi media Saba news and security sources.
They bombed several districts in Aden, including Dar Saad,
Hael and al Khadra and targets in Marib, Shabwa, Abyan, Taiz and
Amran provinces.
Yemen's Houthi forces on Friday, separately, said they fired
rockets and artillery shells at Saudi Arabia's border town of
Najran, Houthi media Saba and the Saudi-owned network reported.
There were no casualties or injuries, Al Arabiya TV added.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf and Mohammed Ghobari; Writing
by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by William Maclean and Tom
Heneghan)