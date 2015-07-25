(Adds humanitarian truce announced, recasts)
By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, July 25 Saudi-led coalition forces
announced on Saturday a five-day humanitarian ceasefire would
take effect in Yemen starting Sunday evening at the request of
exiled president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
A Saudi-led Arab coalition has been bombing the Houthi
militia and army forces loyal to former president Ali Abdullah
Saleh since March 26, aiming to push them back from southern and
central areas and restore the country's exiled government.
News of the ceasefire came after 80 people were killed in an
air strike on the central Yemeni city of Taiz earlier Saturday
in which at least 150 were injured.
A week-long U.N.-brokered truce in fighting failed earlier
this month after Saudi Arabia said it had not been asked by
Hadi, in whose name it is acting, to stop its raids.
A letter by Hadi, who fled to Riyadh, to the King of Saudi
Arabia on Friday asked for the ceasefire to allow for
humanitarian supplies to be delivered to the war-torn country,
the state news agency SPA said.
The latest ceasefire announcement states coalition forces
will stop all military activities but reserve the right to
respond to violations by the Iran-allied Shi'ite Houthis and
pro-Saleh forces.
The humanitarian pause will take effect as of 11:59 p.m.
local time for five days, the statement said, to allow for the
delivery of humanitarian aid.
A statement by the U.N. special envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh
Ahmed said he was on his way to Riyadh for further consultations
with president Hadi and other Gulf officials.
AIR STRIKE
The Houthi-controlled Saba news agency earlier on Saturday
reported the strike on Taiz had killed 55 people but said the
casualty figure was expected to rise.
The Saba agency had quoted a local source in Taiz as saying
that the bombing early on Saturday morning had targeted the
Mokha area inhabited mostly by engineers and workers of a power
station and some displaced families.
The frontlines of Yemen's war shifted in favour of the Sunni
Muslim Gulf states which support the exiled president earlier
this month when, in coordination with forces loyal to Hadi, they
managed to drive the Houthis out of the southern port city of
Aden and much of the surrounding areas.
Since then warplanes have been landing in Aden airport
carrying equipment necessary to help re-open the facility which
had been shut down by the fighting. [ID: nL5N1043Z0]
Aden and the other southern provinces have been largely
inaccessible to U.N. food aid, and about 13 million people -
more than half the population - are thought to be in dire need
of food.
In the Red Sea port city of Hodaida, Saba said a bomb that
was planted in an oil tanker on its way to some oil facilities
was diffused and an investigation of the incident was ongoing.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Additional reporting by Omar
Fahmy in Cairo; Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Ros
Russell)