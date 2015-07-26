* Yemen ceasefire due to start on Sunday evening
ADEN/SANAA, July 26 Yemeni forces allied with a
Saudi-led coalition fought Houthi militia for control of the
country's largest air base north of Aden on Sunday, local
residents said, hours before a humanitarian truce declared by
the coalition was meant to start.
The al-Anad base, 50 km (30 miles) from the major southern
port city, has been held by the Iranian-allied Houthi movement
for much of a fourth-month-old civil war, and is seen as a
strategic location commanding the approaches to Aden.
A Saudi-led Arab coalition allied with southern secessionist
fighters retook much of Aden last week in the first significant
ground victory in their campaigh to end Houthi control over much
of Yemen and restore exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Houthi fighters and army units loyal to former president Ali
Abdullah Saleh captured Aden at the outset of the war, prompting
Hadi to flee to Saudi Arabia, an ally along with the United
States.
A ceasefire declared by the coalition is due to take effect
at 11.59 p.m. (2059 GMT) on Sunday for five days to allow for
the delivery of humanitarian aid. Four months of air raids and
war have killed more than 3,500 people. Aden has suffered
especially, with severe shortages of fuel, food and medicine.
The port city and other southern provinces have been largely
inaccessible to U.N. food aid, and about 13 million people --
over half the population -- are thought in dire need of food.
WARPLANES ATTACK
Coalition warplanes carried out raids near Sanaa late on
Saturday and shortly after dawn on Sunday, residents reported,
adding that the targets included a military base near the city.
Ali Ahmedi, a spokesman for anti-Houthi forces in Aden, said
fighting was going on at the al-Anad base, where he said
southern anti-Houthi fighters had damaged equipment, aircraft
and tanks controlled by Houthis.
Residents said forces of the so-called Southern Resistance,
a secessionist movement allied with the coalition, had taken and
Sabr, a northern district of Aden. The residents reported 25
Houthis and 10 Southern Resistance fighters had been killed.
Local combatants in Aden have been supported by coalition
air strikes for nearly four months, but often fly the flag of a
southern Yemen separatist movement rather than voicing loyalty
to Hadi's exiled government.
The Saudi-led coalition began its campaign on March 26,
bidding to reverse months of advances by the Houthis after they
moved from their northern stronghold last year, capturing the
capital Sanaa and pushing south to Aden.
A senior Houthi commander, Abdul-Khaliq al-Houthi, was
captured on Saturday by the Southern Resistance, the
secessionist movement said on its official Twitter account.
Houthi officials could not immediately be contacted for
comment. Reuters could not independently verify the information.
Yemenis say Abdul-Khaliq al-Houthi, a brother of Houthi
leader Abdul-Malek al-Houthi, played an important role in the
militia's capture of Sanaa in September.
