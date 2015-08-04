(adds shipment of UAE tanks and artillery pieces)
ADEN Aug 4 Fighters loyal to Yemen's deposed
president seized about 10 southern villages from Houthi forces
on Tuesday, pursuing their offensive a day after capturing the
country's biggest air base, residents and loyalist sources said.
Clashes took place across the southern province of Lahj,
most of which is now back in the hands of the Saudi-backed
loyalist forces.
Militias siding with President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who
fled Yemen for Saudi Arabia in March, and army units trained and
equipped by Gulf Arab countries have made advances against the
Iranian-allied Houthis in recent weeks.
Yemeni military sources said the United Arab Emirates had
sent in dozens of tanks and heavy artillery pieces to the
fighters in recent days, though a spokesman for the Arab
coalition denied media reports that it had sent ground troops.
Boosted by Saudi-led air strikes, the fighters drove the
Houthis from the port city of Aden last month then pushed
northward and recaptured the Al-Anad air base from Houthi forces
on Monday after besieging it for days.
"The next step for the popular resistance and army forces
after liberating Aden is the clearing of the provinces of Abyan
and Lahj," a commander in the anti-Houthi forces told Reuters.
Militia sources said a thousand Yemeni fighters trained in
Saudi Arabia and the UAE arrived in Aden on Monday.
Yemen's Arab neighbours intervened in the country in March
to halt the advance of the Houthis - Shi'ite Muslims from the
north whose fighters seized the capital Sanaa in September and
took over most of the country.
The Sunni Muslim Gulf states say the Houthis are a proxy for
their archrival, Shi'ite Iran, and aim to restore Hadi to power
in Sanaa.
The Houthis have been pounded with hundreds of air strikes
for more than four months and the raids and other warfare has
killed more than 4,000 people. Disease, hunger and water
shortages have also contributed to a humanitarian crisis.
In a significant move for desperately-needed humanitarian
supplies, two officials from the exiled government told Reuters
it would now require all aid ships to dock at the loyalist port
of Aden.
Arab ships have been imposing a near-blockade on Yemen to
bar arms transfers to the group but had permitted food, fuel and
aid to regularly dock at ports held by the militia to relieve
civilians in the hinterlands suffering from shortages.
The U.N. envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, renewed
his call on Tuesday for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict,
based on a plan involving Houthi withdrawals from main cities to
pave the way for the exiled government's return.
"There must be a withdrawal, a ceasefire and an agreement on
them both," Ould Cheikh Ahmed told Egyptian TV channel CBC.
"The government (must) return gradually to perform its
duties in infrastructure and services ... it must return to
Sanaa and to the big cities, that's essential," he said.
