SANAA/ADEN Aug 5 Residents in the Yemeni
capital Sanaa are stocking up on rare food and fuel supplies
after the government in exile decided to divert aid ships from
the Houthi rebel-held north to loyalist areas farther south.
Sources in Yemen's government confirmed the move, though
there has been no official announcement, and Yemen's exiled
information minister said on Tuesday that commercial flights
would be diverted from the capital to the southern port of Aden.
The decisions come as southern fighters backed by weapons
and air strikes by neighbouring Gulf states have made rapid
gains on southern battlefields against the Iran-allied Houthis.
A Saudi-led alliance has been bombing Yemen's dominant group
since March in support of the country's exiled leadership, which
now seeks to reestablish its base from Aden.
"Gas stations have closed, and there are fears that the
coalition will impose a siege on Sanaa and the cities of the
north. We're afraid," said Ali Saleh, who was searching for ways
to fill up his taxi.
"Everybody's afraid of the possibility that fighting will
break out in Sanaa, and we ask God to protect us," he said.
Residents in the capital scrambled to stock up on food from
stores as the black market price for 20 litres of petrol jumped
to 60 dollars in recent days compared to an official price of 15
dollars.
The Arab coalition has enforced a near-blockade on the
country to prevent arms shipments, but had for almost four
months allowed trade and aid vessels to dock at
Houthi-controlled ports to relieve hungry and impoverished
Yemenis in the north.
The Houthi movement, hailing from a Shi'ite sect in Yemen's
far north, seized Sanaa and much of the rest of the country in
September in what they have called a revolution.
Southern forces loyal to the exiled government have been on
the defensive in four months of fighting and bombing that have
killed over 4,000 people, but have made lightning advances
northward, seizing Yemen's biggest military base this week.
Ali al-Ahmadi, a spokesman for the anti-Houthi forces, told
Reuters the Houthis were ejected from all of the key province of
Lahej on Wednesday, bringing the number of southern provinces
under anti-Houthi control to three.
The militia sources said 13 internally displaced people
returning to their homes in the area were killed by landmines
planted by the Houthis amid the fighting.
