ADEN Aug 12 A suspected U.S. drone strike
killed five al Qaeda fighters in eastern Yemen on Wednesday,
officials said, as Islamist militant groups claimed a string of
attacks in the war-torn country.
The officials said the bombs hit the men in their car while
they were traveling on a coast road east of the Arabian Sea port
of Mukalla, which was occupied by al Qaeda fighters in April
after security forces retreated.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) is the deadliest
branch of the global militant organisation and has taken
advantage of a war pitting Houthi militiamen against forces
loyal to exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to grab
territory and operate more openly.
The chaos has also given rise to a Yemeni branch of the
hardline Islamic State group, which on Tuesday claimed
responsibility for a bomb planted near a police car in the
capital Sanaa. No one was hurt in the blast.
Al Qaeda on Tuesday said it carried out 12 separate gun and
bomb attacks on Houthi fighters in the central province on
al-Bayda. It was immediately possible to confirm the claims.
The Houthis are a Shi'ite Muslim sect and both al Qaeda and
Islamic State consider the Iran-allied Houthis apostates.
The Houthis, who are fighting a Saudi-led coalition of Arab
states, have advanced into many majority Sunni parts of the
country since seizing the capital in September, in an advance it
says is part of a campaign against the militants and a corrupt
government.
Prior to the Houthi revolt, the U.S. military was involved
in the fight against the Islamists but American personnel have
since pulled out of the country.
